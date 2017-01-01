Latest Updates

The Daily Cut: Van Halen "Runnin' with the Devil"Happy 62nd birthday to Eddie Van Halen.
Classic Rock Almanac January 26, 2017 Eddie Van Halen celebrates his 62nd birthday today. In 2007, Eddie won for Best Music at the annual Adult Video News Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. What was the name of the porn flick he scored?
CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Queen + Adam LambertJuly 21st at Quicken Loans Arena
Eddie Van Halen Through The YearsTake a look back at some of our favorite pictures of the guitar icon!
Remembering Paul NewmanCool Hand Luke, Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid, The Hustler and more! Take a look back through some of our favorite photos of Paul Newman.
Warning: Watch At Your Own Risk, 10 Most Disgusting Things Found In Fast FoodI had to stop at the used condom in the bowl of clam chowder,

On Air

Warning: Watch At Your Own Risk, 10 Most Disgusting Things Found In Fast FoodI had to stop at the used condom in the bowl of clam chowder,
This Is What Watching Football On Acid Would Look Like...Don't try this at home!
R.I.P To The Allman Brothers' Butch TrucksFounding member of The Allman Brothers Band, Butch Trucks, has died according to a Facebook post from his cousin Lee Trucks.
Have A Special Valentine?The Bronx Zoo annual "Name A Roach" for love kicks off today.
Doyle Bramhall ll To Play The Kent Stage Feb 3rd, 2017Doyle is touring in support of his latest album, "Rich Man."
Looking For A Ticket For That Sold Out U2 Show? Be Careful...The ticket resale world can be a scary place!

Music News

The Daily Cut: Van Halen "Runnin' with the Devil"Happy 62nd birthday to Eddie Van Halen.
Classic Rock Almanac January 26, 2017 Eddie Van Halen celebrates his 62nd birthday today. In 2007, Eddie won for Best Music at the annual Adult Video News Awards ceremony in Las Vegas. What was the name of the porn flick he scored?
CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Queen + Adam LambertJuly 21st at Quicken Loans Arena
Eddie Van Halen Through The YearsTake a look back at some of our favorite pictures of the guitar icon!
Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
UK's Royal Mail Honors David Bowie with Entire Stamp IssueSix of the stamps will boast featured album covers and four others will feature four of Bowie's famous personas.

Contests

Win Rod Stewart TicketsListen to Paula Balish weekday evenings for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to see Rod Stewart with special guest Cyndi Lauper at Blossom Music Center Friday, July 28 at 8pm!
Win Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Movie Passes & A $500 Visa Gift CardListen for your chance to win a pair of passes to see Resident Evil: The Final Chapter at any participating Cleveland area Regal Cinema location. PLUS you'll qualify for the grand prize of a $500 Visa gift card courtesy of Screen Gems!
Win Great Big Home + Garden Show TicketsListen to Slats weekday mornings and Paula Balish weekday evenings for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to the 8th Annual Great Big Home + Garden Show February 3rd through the 12th at the I-X Center.
Win Michael Stanley & The Resonators Tickets & Autographed CDListen weekdays for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Michael Stanley & The Resonators as they return to the Akron Civic Theatre stage presented by Wayside Furniture. Plus you'll also get an autographed copy of Michael Stanley's latest CD 'In A Very Short Time'.
Win xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Movie PassesListen to Slats weekday mornings for your chance to win a 4 pack of passes to see xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.
CBS Local Rewards Is Live!We told you it was coming... and now it's here! CBS Local Rewards is live!
WNCX Contest Rules

Concerts

February 24: Jonah Koslen’s Stage Pass NowMusic Box Supper Club *Hosted by Michael Stanley*
February 24: Frank CaliendoHard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
February 25: ZZ TopHard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
March 19: Bon JoviQuicken Loans Arena
April 4: Peter FramptonOhio Theatre Playhouse Square
April 21: Michael Stanley & The ResonatorsAkron Civic Theatre

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Get The App
Concert Calendar

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live