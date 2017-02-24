Latest From WNCX

Remembering Tommy RamoneTake a look back at Tommy Ramone through the years.
Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd Is Scheduled To Appear At BONFEST in Scotland!AC/DC at Cleveland Stadium!
Only 154 More Days Until U2!Fans at the shows capture the best moments, when things just happen seemingly out of the blue.
Classic Rock Almanac January 28, 2017In 2016, Jefferson Airplane co-founder and guitarist Paul Kantner died of multiple organ failure. He was 74.
Butch Trucks' Last Interview Hours Before His DeathHours before Butch Trucks shot himself,
Alligators & Dumb People; Not A Good Combo...What could possibly go wrong here?

Classic Rock Almanac January 29, 2017Tommy Ramone, the original drummer in The Ramones, would have celebrated his birthday today.
Timothy B. Schmit Announces Spring Tour DatesThe Eagles' bass player will be touring in support of his recent solo album 'Leap of Faith.'

Bored? Play A Screaming Goat Piano!Someone had enough time on their hands to sample a screaming goat, and placed the sounds on a piano keyboard. If you have the time you can play it. C'mon, what else more important do you have to do?
Cleveland Honors Officer David FaheyLocal woman, Mary Jo Graves of Sea of Blue organizing help for family.
A Happy Ending For A Homeless DogCharlotte, NC police department rescue, put to work dog found after Hurricane Matthew.

Win A $50 Applebee's Gift CardJoin Bill Louis weekdays at noon for the 'NCX Classic Cafe where this week you could win lunch for you and your friends with a $50 gift card courtesy of Applebee's in greater Cleveland, Akron and Canton.
Win Tickets To The Musical Box At Playhouse SquareListen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Musical Box: Selling England By The Pound at the State Theatre Playhouse Square.
Win Jonah Koslen's Stage Pass Now TicketsListen to WNCX weekday afternoons where this week you could win a pair of tickets to see Jonah Koslen's Stage Pass Now.
Win Great Big Home + Garden Show TicketsListen to Paula Balish weekday evenings for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to The 8th Annual Great Big Home + Garden Show.
Win Cleveland Golf & Travel Show TicketsListen to Slats weekday mornings for your chance to win a pair of passes to the Cleveland Golf & Travel Show February 17th through the 19th at the I-X Center.
Win Split Movie PassesListen to Paula Balish weekday evenings for your chance to win a four pack of passes to see Split, the new thriller from M. Night Shyamalan at any participating Cleveland area Regal Cinema.
CBS Local Rewards Is Live!We told you it was coming... and now it's here! CBS Local Rewards is live!
February 16: The Musical BoxState Theatre Playhouse Square
February 24: Jonah Koslen’s Stage Pass NowMusic Box Supper Club *Hosted by Michael Stanley*
February 24: Frank CaliendoHard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
February 25: ZZ TopHard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
March 19: Bon JoviQuicken Loans Arena
April 4: Peter FramptonOhio Theatre Playhouse Square

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

