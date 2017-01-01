Latest Updates

Spanish Bagpipe Band Plays AC/DC's "Thunderstruck!"Thunderstruck!
Only 161 More Days Until U2 Another chance for us to show off a bit and let everyone in on the secret that Cleveland is pretty damn alright!
Classic Rock Almanac January 21, 2017In 2007 an all-star tribute concert to Jim Capaldi takes place at The Roundhouse in London.
Inexpensive, Indoor Bacon Grill, Cook Your Bacon in Minutes With No Splattering MessThis indoor grill is about $40 and you can get it at Amazon, free shipping too
PHOTOS: Celebrities Turning 50 In 2017Some of our favorites are turning 50 this year!
James Young's Playoff PicksJames Young of Styx is amazing in his ability to pick winners in playoff football action. He does it every year, and this year he's picked 7 out of 8 winners.

Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Talking Heads Life During WartimeWhat is there not to love about The Talking Heads.
Mr.Classic’s Blues Pick of the Day Tom Waits Ol’ 55Ol’ 55 the way it was written.

Listen to John Mellencamp's New Song 'Easy Target'"So black lives matter/ Who we trying to kid? Here's an easy target/ Don't matter, never did/ Crosses burning such a long time ago 400 years and we still don't let it go," he sings.

CBS Local Rewards Is Live!We told you it was coming... and now it's here! CBS Local Rewards is live!
February 24: Jonah Koslen’s Stage Pass NowMusic Box Supper Club *Hosted by Michael Stanley*
February 24: Frank CaliendoHard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
February 25: ZZ TopHard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
March 19: Bon JoviQuicken Loans Arena
April 4: Peter FramptonOhio Theatre Playhouse Square
April 21: Michael Stanley & The ResonatorsAkron Civic Theatre

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live