AC/DC FAQ - A Great Read!Here is "ALL THAT'S LEFT TO KNOW ABOUT THE WORLD'S TRUE ROCK 'N' ROLL BAND"

U2, Municipal Stadium 1987, So Let It RainHand to heart, when Bono sang the lyrics "If the thunder cloud passes rain, so let it rain..." it started to rain. Not a lot, but just enough. It was a religious experience.

U2 Is Coming! U2 Is Coming! U2 Is Coming To CLE!If you have never seen U2 live, I highly recommend it. Along the lines of a Bruce show, or Eagles, no pyro, no crazy stunts, None needed. Just four guys, a few instruments and 40,000 of your closest friends singing along in harmony, feeling that chill up your spine.

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Are Working On Album TogetherJohn McVie and Mick Fleetwood are also sitting in on it.

Rolling Stones Rock Your TV Sunday NightTwo weeks in a row the Starz network will be debuting the last two Rolling Stones tour movies. So, if you see people at work on Monday that look similar to Keith Richards, that's why.

MLK Jr. Day Events In Northeast OhioMartin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, January 16th