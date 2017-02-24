Win A $50 Applebee's Gift CardJoin Bill Louis weekdays at noon for the 'NCX Classic Cafe where this week you could win lunch for you and your friends with a $50 gift card courtesy of Applebee's in greater Cleveland, Akron and Canton.

Win Tickets To The Musical Box At Playhouse SquareListen for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Musical Box: Selling England By The Pound at the State Theatre Playhouse Square.

Win Jonah Koslen's Stage Pass Now TicketsListen to WNCX weekday afternoons where this week you could win a pair of tickets to see Jonah Koslen's Stage Pass Now.

Win Great Big Home + Garden Show TicketsListen to Paula Balish weekday evenings for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to The 8th Annual Great Big Home + Garden Show.

Win Cleveland Golf & Travel Show TicketsListen to Slats weekday mornings for your chance to win a pair of passes to the Cleveland Golf & Travel Show February 17th through the 19th at the I-X Center.

Win Split Movie PassesListen to Paula Balish weekday evenings for your chance to win a four pack of passes to see Split, the new thriller from M. Night Shyamalan at any participating Cleveland area Regal Cinema.

CBS Local Rewards Is Live!We told you it was coming... and now it's here! CBS Local Rewards is live!

WNCX Contest Rules