U2 Plays Cleveland in 147 DaysTheir last stop in Cleveland was December 2005, on the Vertigo Tour and the opened with "City Of Blinding Light."

Early Favorite for Favorite Super Bowl Ad. Cutest At Least!Hey Browns, let's get someone like this please, no one will care how we do on the filed, lol. At last the women won't!

You Have To See The Mariah Carey Workout To Believe It...This might change what you wear to the gym next time!

Heading To The Great Big Home + Garden Show? Check Out Paula's Picks FirstI was able to get in to the Great Big Home + Garden Show while they were setting up. So much to see. It's amazing. Check out my favorites.

So Who Are You Picking? Atlanta Or New England?Sports Illustrated staff of footbal experts, with their pick for Super Bowl 51.

"Bad Lip Reading" NFL Edition; It Doesn't Get Much Better Than This!What are those NFL players really saying on the sidelines?