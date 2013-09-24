Gene Simmons To Sing National Anthem During Vikings-Steelers Game In London

Carl Harp, 98.5 WNCX September 24, 2013 12:14 PM
This coming Sunday, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons will pay tribute to the United States when he sings the National Anthem during the Minnesota Vikings-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

He says, “I’m excited to be touching down in London to sing our U.S. national anthem at the Vikings-Steelers game. I always love playing a role in these types of high-action, fast-paced games, not to mention returning to the U.K. and performing in front of some the best fans in the world!”

This isn’t the Demon’s first try at the Star Spangled Banner. Last year Simmons performed it during a San Diego Chargers-Oakland Raiders game in Oakland. His band-mate Paul Stanley sang the national anthem at a Los Angeles Dodgers game last month.

KISS has made other headlines surrounding football recently with the announcement of the L.A. KISS Arena Football League team that Simmons and Stanley own, and the attempt to lure Tim Tebow.

Thankfully, come Sunday, there will be some talent on the field besides Adrian Peterson…

