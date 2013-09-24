Watch Paul McCartney Perform ‘New’ on ‘Kimmel’

Paul McCartney took over the streets of Hollywood last night (September 23) with a performance that featured new tracks from his upcoming album New (out October 15) and some from his old days.

The 15-song performance included Beatles hits like “Let It Be,” “Hey Jude” and “Magical Mystery Tour,” along with Wings classics (“Junior’s Farm”, “Band on the Run”), and new solo tracks “Save Us,” “Another Day” and the already released first single, “New.” Two of the songs–“New” and “Lady Madonna”–were featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. (Watch “New” below.)

While there, McCartney also sat down to chat with Kimmel about his new album, which was recorded at Abbey Road, and the first song he wrote with John Lennon, which was “I Saw Her Standing There.” A song he says, at the time, was only wishful thinking.

