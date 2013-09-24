Watch Paul McCartney Perform ‘New’ on ‘Kimmel’

September 24, 2013 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Beatles, hey jude, I Saw Her Standing There, jimmy kimmel, john lennon, Lady Madonna, Magical Mystery Tour, new, Paul Mccartney, The Beatles

Paul McCartney took over the streets of Hollywood last night (September 23) with a performance that featured new tracks from his upcoming album New (out October 15) and some from his old days.

Related: Paul McCartney Talks ‘New’ Song & Album, His Plans to Never Retire

The 15-song performance included Beatles hits like “Let It Be,” “Hey Jude” and “Magical Mystery Tour,” along with Wings classics (“Junior’s Farm”, “Band on the Run”), and new solo tracks “Save Us,” “Another Day” and the already released first single, “New.” Two of the songs–“New” and “Lady Madonna”–were featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. (Watch “New” below.)

While there, McCartney also sat down to chat with Kimmel about his new album, which was recorded at Abbey Road, and the first song he wrote with John Lennon, which was “I Saw Her Standing There.” A song he says, at the time, was only wishful thinking.

Read more about McCartney’s late night appearance on Radio.com

Comments

One Comment

  1. Caribbean Vibe Barbados says:
    September 25, 2013 at 1:41 am

    Reblogged this on CARIBBEAN VIBE – News.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live