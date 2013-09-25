Geddy Lee Talks Cleveland, Rest & Alex Lifeson’s Induction Speech

Rush bassist Geddy Lee is in need of a break.

On the eve of the legendary rock group’s 40th anniversary, Lee believes the best way to celebrate is with some rest.

“My attitude is that as much as I’d like to celebrate 40 years, we need a break more than we need a 40th anniversary celebration,” the 60 year old rocker told Rolling Stone.

The group recently came off their Clockwork Angels Tour, where they recorded and filmed a live CD/DVD package, which will be released on November 19.

He talked about why they chose Cleveland to start filming the project.

“And when we chose Cleveland, there was a very definite reason for that because Cleveland was the first city that really embraced us,” said Lee. “It was a full circle thing.”

Lee says the band is taking a break right now and has not scheduled any music related projects for the immediate future.

“The plan now is to have no plans,” said the “Closer to the Heart” singer. “We left on a high note, but we recognize that we need to pay attention to our families and recharge our batteries. So we decided that we’re just not going to discuss anything for a little while.”

Lee spoke about the infamous “blah blah blah” speech by band mate Alex Lifeson during the group’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction this year. Lee expressed his discontent that the other band members felt about Lifeson’s crazy talk.

“I had no idea he was doing that. Let me go on the record to say he didn’t tell us he was doing that,” he said. In fact, I know he had a whole other speech planned. Neil [Peart] and I thought he had lost his marbles when he was talking.”

Jude Dsouza / 98.5 WNCX

