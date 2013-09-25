Your Reviews + Photos: Jonny Lang at House of Blues

Blues-guitarist Jonny Lang brought his 2013 tour, in support of his latest release Fight For My Soul, to the House of Blues Scene Stage on Tuesday night.

We went to Twitter and Instagram for your thoughts and photos from the show. Here’s what you had to say about the 32-year-old Grammy Award winner’s concert.

@JonnyLangBand Great show in CLE last night…but only 1 new song? pic.twitter.com/UTe7iH0oCV — EMSinCLE (@EMSinCLE) September 25, 2013

@JonnyLangBand Incredible show last night! Third time seeing you and you get better every time! Much love from Cleveland! — Call Me Red (@callmeRed82) September 25, 2013

@JonnyLangBand rocked the house as usual. Great show except for the obnoxious lady screaming behind me. .@HonorByAugust rocked it out too! — marnie (@MarnieLynn02) September 25, 2013

Jonny Lang doing his thing at #HOBCleveland pic.twitter.com/UyxhFgoSfB — Steve Ludwig (@swludwig1) September 25, 2013

Loved the @JonnyLangBand show at #HOB Cleveland tonight! But kinda bummed he only played 1 new song. #FightForMySoul is an awesome album!! — rachel elliottgolema (@raegolema) September 25, 2013

Jonny Lang – House of Blues Cleveland A post shared by tommygenius (@tommygenius) on Sep 24, 2013 at 6:17pm PDT

But before the show, Jonny made his way down Prospect Ave. for some sushi.

For those who don't know. I love sushi! I just found this insanely good spot in Cleveland -Sushi 86. Here's your guy pic.twitter.com/FrA3H2GRME — Jonny Lang (@JonnyLangBand) September 24, 2013

For more information on Jonny Lang and his new album, visit JonnyLang.com.