Your Reviews + Photos: Jonny Lang at House of Blues

Blues-guitarist Jonny Lang brought his 2013 tour, in support of his latest release Fight For My Soul, to the House of Blues Scene Stage on Tuesday night.
We went to Twitter and Instagram for your thoughts and photos from the show. Here’s what you had to say about the 32-year-old Grammy Award winner’s concert.
But before the show, Jonny made his way down Prospect Ave. for some sushi.
For more information on Jonny Lang and his new album, visit JonnyLang.com.
