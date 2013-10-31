Steven Tyler To Release Solo Album In 2014?

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler has been threatening to do a solo album for years, and now he’s saying that his debut will finally be out in early 2014.

Tyler, who has just returned from a tour of Mexico with Aerosmith, called mid-day host Carter Alan of our sister station in Boston, WZLX live on the air, seemingly on a whim, and the two had a quick chat. The biggest takeaway: “[I’m] finishing up some songs for my solo record, which is due January, February, March of this year,” by which he most likely means next year, 2014.

For all the Aerosmith ups and downs through the years, Tyler has surprisingly never released a solo full-length. He’s done one-off solo songs, most recently 2011’s “(It) Feels So Good.” Tyler also recently recorded a duet with Psy. Could Steven Psyler’s song appear on this forthcoming Tyler solo debut?

Tyler also discussed his more immediate plans: “I’m going to Italy with my son on Sunday to do my motorcycle line, Dirico,” referring to the motorcycle company he’s involved with. “Then I’m jumping on a plane to Moscow to be a judge for Miss Universe,” he said, noting, “Somebody’s gotta do it!”

Other than that, he celebrated the fact that the Red Sox just won the World Series, and told a very Steven Tyler-esque Halloween joke: “There’s so many witches tonight. It’s a good thing they don’t re-produce. You know why witches don’t have babies? Because they have hollow-weenies!”

Wrapping up the call, he gave props to Alan and WZLX, saying, “I love to hear your voice and I love the music you play, brother!”

Listen to the audio over at WZLX’s website.

