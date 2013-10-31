Watch David Bowie Turn Into a Puppet for ‘Love is Lost’ Remix Video

October 31, 2013 4:53 PM
Filed Under: David Bowie, James Murphy, The Next Day

Right in time for Halloween, David Bowie released his new video for James Murphy’s “Love Is Lost” remix, which was made for under $13 and shows off Bowie’s puppet collection. Yes, the Thin White Duke is into ventriloquism. (Watch below.)

For the clip, Bowie wanted to keep it simple, tellings fans through his website that it was shot using his own video camera, features puppets from his own collection and was filmed in a darkened corridors of his office in Manhattan. In the end he spent only $12.99, just the cost of a flash drive on the four minute clip, which was severely cut down from the original 10-minute remix that is featured on the three-disc deluxe version of The Next Day, called The Next Day Extra.

Yesterday (October 30), Bowie teased fans with a trailer for The Next Day Extra (out Nov. 5) that teased his new song “Atomica,” one of four new tracks on the extended edition, and highlighted some of the other fun extras included in the set, which includes the original 14-track album, a DVD featuring four music videos, along with another disc featuring the aforementioned four unreleased tracks and two remixes.

Read more on Radio.com

Comments

One Comment

  1. Caribbean Vibe Barbados says:
    October 31, 2013 at 6:24 pm

    Reblogged this on CARIBBEAN VIBE – Whats News.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
April 18, 2017
Concert Calendar

Listen Live