Watch David Bowie Turn Into a Puppet for ‘Love is Lost’ Remix Video

Right in time for Halloween, David Bowie released his new video for James Murphy’s “Love Is Lost” remix, which was made for under $13 and shows off Bowie’s puppet collection. Yes, the Thin White Duke is into ventriloquism. (Watch below.)

For the clip, Bowie wanted to keep it simple, tellings fans through his website that it was shot using his own video camera, features puppets from his own collection and was filmed in a darkened corridors of his office in Manhattan. In the end he spent only $12.99, just the cost of a flash drive on the four minute clip, which was severely cut down from the original 10-minute remix that is featured on the three-disc deluxe version of The Next Day, called The Next Day Extra.

Yesterday (October 30), Bowie teased fans with a trailer for The Next Day Extra (out Nov. 5) that teased his new song “Atomica,” one of four new tracks on the extended edition, and highlighted some of the other fun extras included in the set, which includes the original 14-track album, a DVD featuring four music videos, along with another disc featuring the aforementioned four unreleased tracks and two remixes.

