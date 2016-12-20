Browns Notes: Despite Winless Season Hue Jackson Not Worried Losing Culture Will Linger Beyond 2016

Barring a shocking upset in the next 2 weeks, the Cleveland Browns are destined to join the exclusive 0-16 club on New Years Day.

The decision to allow what little talent was here to walk away in free agency and then to gut the roster and fill it with young, inexperienced and cheap players could have lasting effects. For all the talk of a “culture change” this year, the fact of the matter is that nothing has changed – on the field.

While things might be calmer behind the scenes – as in the coaching staff and personnel department aren’t at each other’s throats and blaming each other in an effort to save their jobs with ownership – it’s worse than it’s ever been on game day.

“There is no question that it is challenging as all the losses continue to mount,” head coach Hue Jackson said Monday. “We will continue to keep a positive outlook, stick together and understand we are the only ones that can change our circumstance.”

The Browns are the fourth 0-14 team since the AFL-NFL merger and a loss away Saturday against San Diego from securing the worst season in franchise history. The 1999 expansion team managed to accidentally win 2 games – one on a Hail Mary as time expired in New Orleans and another on a last second field goal in Pittsburgh – but this team is incapable of even doing that.

Jackson’s bunch of Browns remain competitive for a few quarters but they eventually get their teeth kicked in and lose by double figures. Their average margin of defeat is 12.71 points per game this season but they’ve lost their last 6 by an average of 13.83 points.

“I think our guys are working at it,” Jackson said. “There are some things we have to do much better. There is no question, you just said it. The six double-digit losses – they are not fun. But I can never question if our guys are trying and playing hard. That is different, that is a different conversation to me, but do I think we can play better? Yes I do, but I do not think by any stretch it is an effort issue. I think it is a paying attention to detail, doing the things from a fundamental standpoint play in and play out that you have to do to be successful in this league.”

They aren’t getting better, they’re getting worse which seems to contradict the mission of the year: to play better at the end of the season than at the beginning of it.

“We are going to fix this and we have to on all levels,” Jackson said. “I think really dealing with our players, once this season is over and once we get back, we have to rid the whole locker room and everything of those feelings and those thoughts because once this is over, it is over.

“We have to move forward and move on to bigger and better things. I truly believe our players understand that. I know our staff will, and I know our organization will. That is what we will do.”

While fans may give the organization a mulligan for an 0-16 campaign, the reality is that recovering from such a feat will not be easy because like winning a championship, the references to 0-16 will last a lifetime.

Pryor’s Pain – Terrelle Pryor will try to put off surgery on his sprained finger until after the season but Jackson isn’t sure if Pryor will actually even be able to play this week.

“We will see how he progresses throughout the week, and we will make a determination from there,” Jackson said.

Jackson, who said the injury occurred in the third quarter Sunday, acknowledged that Pryor’s pain tolerance will be a key determining factor as to his availability for the Chargers game.

Starving The Crow – The Browns have no quarterback but Jackson refuses to rely on the 1 player he has praised since taking the job – running back Isaiah Crowell.

Jackson was asked what it will take to actually feed Crowell, who is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, more than 15 times in a game.

“Well, for us not to be behind. For us to be in a very, very competitive game where running the football is not hard,” Jackson said. “It is the grind and guts of the game, but you cannot have loss yardage plays. We cannot manage third and longs right now. We do not do that very well. So, we just have to find a way.”

Crowell only received 8 carries Sunday in Buffalo marking the sixth time he’s been given the ball 10 or fewer times in a game. The most carries he’s received in a game came in Week 2 – 18 and he ran for a season-high 133 yards.

“I know that he wants to carry the ball that many times,” Jackson said. “We want him to. Between him and Duke [Johnson Jr.], those carries get split up that way. I think we are keeping him fresh so hopefully down the stretch, he is ready to go where he can take over a game.

“I would love to give him 20 carries just like everybody wants to, but in order to do that we have to make sure we are still in the game and have a chance to win the game.”

Injury Report – WR Terrelle Pryor (finger), TE Randall Telfer (ankle)