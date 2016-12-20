TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Former Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson turns 50 years old today (December 20th).

The Crowes teamed with Jimmy Page for a U.S. tour in 2000 that was cut short. What reason was given for the tour not being completed? a) Chris Robinson lost his voice.

b) Jimmy Page suffered a back injury.

c) Tickets weren’t selling.

d) Chris Robinson and his brother Rich had a fight and refused to get on stage with each other.

scroll down for today's answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Big Brother & the Holding Company guitarist James Gurley dies of heart attack two days before his 70th birthday.

2006-Former Procol Harum keyboardist Mathew Fisher is awarded a 40 percent share of the copyright for “A Whiter Shade of Pale.” A judge in London says that Fisher, who joined the British band several months after Gary Brooker and Keith Reid wrote the song, was entitled to credit for the song’s improvised keyboard riffs.

2001-Paul McCartney gets a Golden Globe nomination for his title song for the movie Vanilla Sky.

1975-The Eagles announce that Joe Walsh will replace guitarist Bernie Leadon.

1971-The Concert for Bangladesh triple-album is released in the U.S. It was recorded on August 1st, 1971 at the benefit concerts in New York featuring George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Ringo Starr and others.

1967-Ian Anderson and bassist Glenn Cornick start Jethro Tull in Blackpool, England.

BIRTHDAYS