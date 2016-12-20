Hue Jackson Sticks With Robert Griffin III Saturday, Won’t Hesitate To Bench Him For Cody Kessler

Robert Griffin III will start Saturday against San Diego.

The question is, will he last all 4 quarters?

Head coach Hue Jackson said in a conference call with reporters on Monday that Griffin will start but he won’t hesitate to bench him in favor of rookie Cody Kessler if he isn’t getting it done against the Chargers.

“I will not be hesitant in this game because I would like to see a little bit of Cody before the end of this season, and if things are not going as well as I like I do have that card to where I could put Cody in the game,” Jackson said.

Griffin completed 17 of 28 passes for 196 yards in the 33-13 loss to the Bills in Buffalo Sunday. He added 8 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown on the ground while being sacked 5 times.

In 2 starts since returning from injured reserve after sustaining a broken coracoid process in his left shoulder Griffin has been underwhelming at best but Jackson cited “an uptick in performance” against Buffalo for sticking with Griffin one more week.

“It was not just the quarterback,” Jackson said. “Again, it is a unit issue. It is everybody. We all have to do our part. It is not just one guy. Everybody on this particular play has to execute at a high level.

“We are an offensive team right now where everything kind of has to be perfect to go well.”

The 0-14 Browns have lost their last 6 games by double figures.