Former Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, who now fronts the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, celebrates his 50th birthday today (December 20th).
The Black Crowes: “Hard to Handle”
ALBUM: Shake Your Moneymaker
WRITERS: Otis Redding, Alvertis Isbell and Allen Jones
YEAR: 1990
The Crowes’ only Top 40 hit, it peaked at number-26 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Otis Redding wrote and recorded “Hard to Handle” in 1968 and its been covered many times since then. Former Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson is clear about who he thinks owns the song. “In my mind, it’s Otis Redding’s song. Which is a matter of great confusion and anger, because there’s a whole group of people who think it’s a Grateful Dead song and then there’s other people who think it’s a Black Crowes song. Some people think it’s a Tom Jones song. He does a great version of it from the Flamingo Hotel, like ’69. It’s a great starting point for where we went.”