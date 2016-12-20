The Black Crowes: “Hard to Handle”

ALBUM: Shake Your Moneymaker

WRITERS: Otis Redding, Alvertis Isbell and Allen Jones

YEAR: 1990

The Crowes’ only Top 40 hit, it peaked at number-26 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Otis Redding wrote and recorded “Hard to Handle” in 1968 and its been covered many times since then. Former Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson is clear about who he thinks owns the song. “In my mind, it’s Otis Redding’s song. Which is a matter of great confusion and anger, because there’s a whole group of people who think it’s a Grateful Dead song and then there’s other people who think it’s a Black Crowes song. Some people think it’s a Tom Jones song. He does a great version of it from the Flamingo Hotel, like ’69. It’s a great starting point for where we went.”