Browns Notes: WR Terrelle Pryor Practices Tuesday With Injured Finger, Surgery Set For Jan. 2

Wearing gloves and a special brace for his right hand, Terrelle Pryor didn’t drop a single pass thrown his way in the 20 minutes that practice was open to reporters Tuesday.

Pryor sustained ligament damage to the lower knuckle on his right middle finger on the first play of the second half of Sunday’s 33-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills but he won’t allow the injury to prevent him from finishing the season despite the pain and discomfort.

“I can deal with the pain,” Pryor said. “I’m going to go out and give my best these next two games. I owe my teammates that.”

He will wait until after the season to undergo surgery to repair the damage, which is scheduled for Jan. 2.

“It’s important to me no matter the circumstance to get out there, and I’ll get that done,” Pryor said. “We haven’t won a game yet, but our push and what’s motivated us is not to go obviously and have a full, total losing season. So it’s important to us and important to me that I’m out there. No excuses. I expect to catch every single ball that comes my way and I will.”

Head coach Hue Jackson, who also expects Pryor to play against the Chargers, was impressed with how well Pryor was able to perform Tuesday during practice despite the injury.

“He ran around and caught the ball well,” Jackson said. “It amazes me. These fingers are tricky, but I know he is taped up and practicing. He did a good job.”

Pryor said that he played the rest of the second half in Buffalo with the finger bent but after seeing doctors and working with the training staff all day Monday, he’s satisfied with the braces they’ve come up with both for practice and games as well as for just walking around.

“It is not an ideal situation and an ideal thing, but we are going to play this game and try to give it our all,” Pryor said. “I meant what I said to you guys a long time ago about the finger. Now, I am here. It is the finger that is off. It is time to go. It is time to live up to it, and I am excited.”

Pryor, who had 4 catches for 19 yards Sunday in Buffalo, leads the Browns this season with 67 catches for 877 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Frozen Fields – Jackson was not happy that his team couldn’t practice outdoors Tuesday because snow and ice covered the fields once again.

“We were indoors because I could get all the snow off the freaking field,” Jackson lamented. “It is something that I have talked to everybody within our organization about. We need to be outside. When it snows here, it is different. They can’t get all the ice off.

“I walked out there today and walked on the field and it was rock hard, but we have to find a way. This is an advantage for us. In this time in the year, hopefully, in the future when we are preparing to keep playing to earn a 17th game, we need to be outside because we are going to play in those kinds of elements.

Jackson refused to blame the grounds crew for the situation but he did express his frustration with executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown and upper management and his desire to practice in the elements.

“We have the equipment, but I think the problem is getting [the snow] off because it turns into ice real quickly,” Jackson said. “We have to either put something under the grass or come up with a different surface to be very honest with you or something. It is disappointing. I want to be outside, and that is what I have told our upper management. I am sure we will get it corrected and get it fixed because we do need to be outdoors.”

High Praise – With Pro Bowl announcements due out Tuesday night, Jackson feels there is a Brown aside from Joe Thomas worthy of consideration.

“Joe deserves it for what he does and the way he plays,” Jackson said. “I hope Danny Shelton gets an opportunity. Probably the most improved player on our team in my opinion is Kirko [Christian Kirksey]. What he has done this year is outstanding.

“Joe is very deserving. He is still one of the best left tackles in the league. I hope Danny Shelton gets that honor, too because he has done some really good things. He really has.”

In his second season Shelton leads the Browns defensive line with 55 tackles – 31 solo – in 14 games. He’s also added 1.5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss and registered 4 quarterback hits. Aside from statistics, the Browns’ 31st ranked run and overall defense as well as winless record don’t help Shelton’s case.

“I definitely didn’t meet what I wanted as far as team goals and individual goals,” Shelton said.

Transaction Wire – The Browns signed linebacker James Burgess and tight end J.P. Holtz to the practice squad. Seattle signed running back Terrence Magee off Cleveland’s practice squad.

Injury Report – DNP: LT Joe Thomas (knee), TE Randall Telfer (sprained ankle) and DL Stephen Paea (unknown)