TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The late Carl Wilson, the youngest of The Beach Boys three Wilson brothers, would have turned 70 years old today (December 21st).

In 2000, Wilson was part of a trio that released an album titled Like a Brother. America‘s Gerry Beckley was also in the group. Who was the third member? a) Chicago’s Robert Lamm

b) Fleetwood Mac’s John McVie

c) CSN’s Stephen Stills

d) The Byrds’ Chris Hillman

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

1989-Carlos Santana and his wife Debbie have a daughter they name Angelica Faith.

1983-Keyboard player Mike Barson leaves Madness.

1970-Traffic‘s John Barleycorn Must Die album is certified gold.

1968-The Beatles‘ White Album is issued in the U-K.

1967-The Rolling Stones release Their Satanic Majesties Request in the U-S.

1964-Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts‘s Ode to a High Flying Bird, a children’s book about the late jazz great Charlie Parker, is published in the U.K.

BIRTHDAYS