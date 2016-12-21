TRIVIA
Today’s Question: The late Carl Wilson, the youngest of The Beach Boys three Wilson brothers, would have turned 70 years old today (December 21st).
In 2000, Wilson was part of a trio that released an album titled Like a Brother. America‘s Gerry Beckley was also in the group. Who was the third member?
a) Chicago’s Robert Lamm
b) Fleetwood Mac’s John McVie
c) CSN’s Stephen Stills
d) The Byrds’ Chris Hillman
scroll down for today’s answer
ANNIVERSARIES
1989-Carlos Santana and his wife Debbie have a daughter they name Angelica Faith.
1983-Keyboard player Mike Barson leaves Madness.
1970-Traffic‘s John Barleycorn Must Die album is certified gold.
1968-The Beatles‘ White Album is issued in the U-K.
1967-The Rolling Stones release Their Satanic Majesties Request in the U-S.
1964-Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts‘s Ode to a High Flying Bird, a children’s book about the late jazz great Charlie Parker, is published in the U.K.
BIRTHDAYS
Carl Wilson – Died in 1998
The youngest of the Wilson brothers was The Beach Boys‘ lead guitarist and main voice on “God Only Knows,” “Darlin'” and “Good Vibrations.” He died of lung cancer February 6th, 1998 at 51. Born 1946.
Frank Zappa – Died in 1993
The bandleader, solo artist and Mothers of Invention singer-guitarist-composer died of prostate cancer December 4th, 1993 at 52. Born 1940.
TRIVIA ANSWER
a) Chicago’s Robert Lamm