Perfect 10: Browns LT Joe Thomas Named To 10th Consecutive Pro Bowl

There are few things you can count on in the unpredictable world we live in these days, but No. 73 anchoring the left side of the Cleveland Browns’ offensive line is one of them.

Joe Thomas, the model of consistency, professionalism and superiority at his position, entered rarefied air Tuesday night when he was named to his tenth consecutive Pro Bowl.

Thomas becomes the fifth player in NFL history to accomplish the feat joining Merlin Olsen (14), Mel Renfro (10), Barry Sanders (10) and Lawrence Taylor (10), who are all in the Hall of Fame. It is expected that when Thomas’ career is over, he will join them in Canton, Ohio.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized by the fans, coaches and your peers,” Thomas said in the team’s news release. “It is a feeling that never gets old.”

The 10 consecutive Pro Bowl bids for Thomas is the longest active streak in the league. New England’s Tom Brady is second with 8.

Thomas now stands alone with the most Pro Bowl selections in Browns history surpassing Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Lou Groza, who had 9.

“When I think about Jim Brown and Lou Groza, I think about not just two of the greatest Browns, but two of the greatest players to ever suit up in the NFL,” Thomas said. “It’s humbling to be mentioned in the same sentence as them. Those guys helped the Browns capture championships and that is one of my goals. Individual recognition is always nice, but I would trade it all for team success and that is what we work towards every day.”

Thomas’ consecutive snaps streak – now at 9,791 – is the longest active streak in the NFL and his 158 consecutive starts at left tackle is the longest active streak among offensive linemen in the league.

Thomas has endured turbulent times and frequent changes as well as a lot of losing in his 10 seasons with the Browns. Since selecting him third overall in the 2007 draft, the franchise is an abysmal 47-111, including 0-14 this year. He has never played a playoff game and only enjoyed 1 winning season, which came during a 10-6 campaign his rookie year.

Thomas is playing for his sixth different head coach in Hue Jackson, who credits him with keeping the team together while playing through a knee injury that keeps him out of practice, but not from playing on Sundays.

“Joe is a warrior,” Jackson said. “He is unbelievable. I keep saying that to you guys, and I know you guys know him pretty well, but not just as a football player but as a person. He battles. He goes out there and he gives you everything he has. He wants to win.”

Thomas was nominated for the third time as the Browns’ Walter Payton Man of the Year earlier this month.

“The thing I have most admired about him is what he has done in that locker room,” Jackson said. “This team is still together because of him and what he brings to that locker room each and every week after games and before games. The guy has been here that long, and the leadership that he displays, that is what you have to have. That is what he is doing. He is leading this group and helping this group fight through a very tough time.”

Cornerback Joe Haden was named an alternate.

Haden, who has 10 passes defensed, 38 tackles – 30 solo – and 3 interceptions this season, was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2012 and 2013. His 100 passes defensed since being drafted seventh overall in 2010 rank tops in the league.

The 2017 Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, January 29, 2017 and returns to the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format following 3 years using an “unconferenced” format.