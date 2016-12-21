The Daily Cut: Traffic “Freedom Rider”

Traffic: “Freedom Rider”

ALBUM: John Barleycorn Must Die

YEAR: 1970

WRITERS: Steve Winwood and Jim Capaldi

Not released as a single, it’s one of a number of cuts from John Barleycorn Must Die that received rock radio airplay.

“Freedom Rider” is one of a number of cuts from Traffic‘s 1970 John Barleycorn Must Die that received substantial rock radio airplay, helping the album to go gold. Frontman Steve Winwood explains how the song is really a product of its time. “The late ‘60s and early ‘70s it was a great period for breaking down all kinds of social barriers and not just social, but cultural, barriers, and probably for the sake of doing it. And ‘Freedom Rider’ was, I guess, about doing that and the validity of doing that.”

About five months after its release, Traffic’s John Barleycorn Must Die album was certified gold for half a million sales on December 21st, 1970.