Welcome To Winter

At 5:44 am, the shortest day of the year commenced and the winter season has officially begun according to the calendar. Actually, winter started a week ago today for real with that “Westside Blizzard of 2016” that blanketed everything from Lakewood to Elyria with almost a foot of snow. But as this story from USA Today and MSN.com says HERE, it’s all uphill from here because we start getting longer days at least starting…tomorrow or the next day.

Christmas is roughly 3 days away so that’s something to look forward too right? Have a great day.