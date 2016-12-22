Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson Embraces Analytics While Staying True To His Football Roots

When Paul DePodesta was hired in January as chief strategy officer, ‘analytics’ became the buzz word to describe the new direction of the Cleveland Browns.

The hire drew laughs, criticism and curiosity.

DePodesta’s use of analytics in Major League Baseball ushered in a new way of looking at how organizations build rosters – especially smaller market teams, scouting departments and altered in-game strategy. Fair or not, all eyes remain focused on the Browns to see if the expanded use of analytics – not just with roster creation but during games – can succeed in the NFL.

On Wednesday Browns head coach Hue Jackson peeled back the curtain a bit on how the use of analytics helps him do his job leading up to and during games.

“The fun part for me is there is a lot of information to sort through, to understand better and to look at things differently,” Jackson said.

The man tasked with assisting Jackson is research and strategy director David Giuliani.

Jackson consults with Giuliani during games and prior to them they sit down, usually on Fridays, to go through various situations the Browns and other teams around the league deal with. What excites Jackson the most is that Giuliani’s presentations aren’t just about showing off spreadsheets and numbers. He incorporates game film in the presentations to give Jackson a better view of his findings and how they can be applied leading up to the next game.

Jackson, who has coached football since the late 80’s, remains a football purist but he’s willing to listen to and absorb as much information as possible so he can make the most informed decision possible when the time arises.

But that doesn’t always mean he will side with Giuliani.

“You have to be open, but there are certain things that when you go through it, you are like ‘No that just does not fit.’ You may see it differently,” Jackson said. “Just because this says that does not mean that is right for you or right for your football team. I think it is important that you weigh those things, but the important thing is that he is bringing different thought processes to me that I have not thought of that way.

“That helps. How can we gain an extra possession? How can we do this a little bit better? How can we do that better? I think that is truly what it is all about – how can you be at your best when you are playing a game, coaching a game or whatever it is.”

While Jackson doesn’t incorporate analytical information on his in-game play sheet, he has the ability to communicate with Giuliani during games.

Giuliani sits in the coaches booth and Jackson doesn’t hesitate to call on him. One specific instance came in Tennessee against the Titans when Jackson opted to go for 2 with 2:07 left and the Browns trailing 28-19. The try failed, the Browns recovered the onside kick and scored again but lost 28-26. The decision to go for 2 was hotly debated by media and fans but Jackson’s decision wasn’t made on a whim.

“We try to get the best information we can,” Jackson said. “Now are we going to be perfect all the time? No, but at the same time, we trust and I trust in our department that way to help me make those decisions.”

The most basic application of analytics on game day comes with the coin toss.

The Browns have won the toss 9 times this season and deferred 7 times which drives fans crazy, but teams around the league have made deferring a common practice.

“Analytics tells you that if you defer, you have a good chance to have one more possession than the other team does throughout the game,” Jackson explained Wednesday.

The 2 times Jackson elected to receive the Browns kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead on Dallas and they went 3 and out against Buffalo. Opponents have deferred 4 out of the 5 times they won the toss against the Browns this season.

“The theory is you gain one extra possession in the game. The only way to do it is probably defer,” Jackson said. “That is the theory. You are trying to do anything you can to maximize possessions, having the ball so you can score more points. That is what it is all about.”

But Jackson’s and the Browns’ use of Giuliani’s research goes much deeper than the flip of a coin or a bunch of statistics. Tracking down and distance situations or identifying an opponent’s tendencies are among a multitude of other ways Jackson is able to go into a game as prepared as anyone in the league.

“There is a lot of different information that he brings me,” Jackson said. “Some of it is really important and some of it, with my football expertise, I go a different way, but again, it is there. That is what I think is important. It is there for you to see it there and decipher through and make good decisions about the information that is given.”

So far the additional information hasn’t helped Jackson or the Browns win a game, but the hope is that when better talent capable of competing finally arrives, Jackson will be well positioned to out-smart opponents and show that knowledge is power.