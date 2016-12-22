TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Thirty years ago today (December 22nd, 1986), George Thorogood and the Destroyers Live was certified gold for half a million sales.

What distinction among Thorogood’s more than two dozen albums does Live share only with the “best of” compilation Baddest Hits. a) they’re his only ones to feature three Bo Diddley covers

b) they both got four-star reviews in Rolling Stone

c) they’re his only two certified-platinum million sellers

d) they’re the only ones to feature no songs written by Thorogood

ANNIVERSARIES

2002-Former Clash frontman Joe Strummer dies of a heart attack at his Somerset, England home at 50.

1991-Rush, a movie in which Gregg Allman makes his acting debut playing a drug kingpin, opens.

1990-Mookie Blaylock (soon to be Pearl Jam) are joined by Chris Cornell at the end of their opening set for Alice in Chains at Seattle’s Moore Theater to perform songs from the upcoming Temple of the Dog album

1986-Three months after its release, George Thorogood and the Destroyers Live is certified gold, for half a million sales. It will take nearly nine more years for it to be certified platinum for a million sales.

1978-Former Faces drummer Kenney Jones is named to replace the late Keith Moon in The Who.

1965-The Beach Boys cut the vocals for “Sloop John B,” the first single from Pet Sounds.