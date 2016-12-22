Ring In The New Year At Hard Rock Rocksino w/The Spazmatics & Pete George

Ring In the New Year at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

Ring in the New Year at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park “Big 80’s” style at the hottest party in town, featuring the Spazmatics, a nerdy new wave dance party. To keep the bash going nonstop all night, the party features 80’s music videos, classic arcade games, and a Rubik’s Cube contest, all starting at 9:00p.m. in the Hard Rock Live music venue. Tickets will be on sale starting Friday, Nov. 18: $35 in advance; $50 the day of show. Click here for more information about the Spazmatics: http://bit.ly/2fQrpRe

There’s more! Partygoers who prefer to laugh the night away can count down to the New Year

at the Rocksino’s intimate and up-close Club Velvet and enjoy hilarious comedy by the “Rock Star of Comedy”, Cleveland’s own Pete George. Back by popular demand, George is also an accomplished musician and uses music as an integral part of his act. Audiences have never seen anything like an exhaustingly funny Pete George performance. As George pinballs through his act, he leaves them laughing so hard they can barely catch their breath. His stage antics take us on a journey that includes hard hitting jokes, life stories, cartoon voices and even… yes, Rock and Roll. For more information about Pete George: www.therockstarofcomedy.com/.

Shows: Dec. 29 at 7:00 p.m. Dec. 30 – 31 7:00p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25/$20 (Dec. 29 – Dec. 30) and $40 and $35 on Dec. 31. All three show nights last year sold out; fans should make early ticket purchases.

About Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park is Ohio’s award-winning gaming, dining, and entertainment destination, located on the Northfield Park harness racing grounds, which offers more than 200 live harness races each year. True to Cleveland’s musical history as a birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll, the Rocksino offers the legendary vibe of the Hard Rock brand, including more than 2,200 gaming devices offered both inside and outside, varied dining options and unparalleled live music events. The Hard Rock Live music venue, the fifth of its kind, hosts sell-out crowds of up to 2,100 guests for live entertainment by renowned musicians, in addition to hosting guests for a variety of functions and banquets. Hard Rock fans enjoy phenomenal dining at the world-famous Hard Rock Cafe; Kosar’s Wood-Fired Grill, football legend Bernie Kosar’s finest steakhouse; Concerto Italian Kitchen, a fast-casual restaurant, featuring personal pizzas, creative pasta dishes, gelato, and more; Fresh Harvest, an endless buffet with seven action stations; and Constant Grind, a bistro with sandwiches, sweets and more. In addition, the Rocksino offers a Rock Shop with famed Hard Rock merchandise to take home memories of the Rocksino experience, as well as a 280-seat live venue, Club Velvet, features comedians and illusion acts, dance parties, special events and is also readily available for private parties and events. As a focal point for the Center Bar leading into Hard Rock Cafe, Van Halen’s red hot motorcycle makes “everybody want some” as one of many “arena rock” pieces from Hard Rock’s unmatched, priceless memorabilia collection at the Rocksino. For more information about Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, please visit www.hrrnp.com.