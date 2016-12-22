So Is This The Week The Browns Win?

December 22, 2016 8:02 AM
Filed Under: cbssports.com, cleveland browns, john breech of cbssports.com, San Diego Chargers

With Philip Rivers at quarterback. Even if running back Melvin Gordon might be out means former Browns wide receiver Travis Benjamin and others should have 3 TD pass catches each by oh…halftime. I was watching “Voice of the Browns” Jimmy Donovan during his Monday evening 7 pm deal he hosts earlier this past week with Josh Cribbs who had an honest and outstanding point on WKYC-TV. When, more like if the Browns score, the other team just marches right back down the field and answers. Every time. It’s not like Cleveland is like the New Orleans Saints, who outscored Arizona last Sunday 48-41 where the last team that has the ball wins. Nope, it’s more like how we lost at Buffalo last Sunday 33-13.

So is this the week we win? Um, again it’s a no. So says John Breech of CBS Sports which you can see his synopsis on the Browns-Chargers game and others right HERE.

Have a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanza and please have a safe and pleasant holiday.

http://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/nfl-week-16-picks-bengals-will-upset-the-texans-steelers-top-the-ravens/

December 31, 2016
