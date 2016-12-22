The Daily Cut: Joe Cocker “The Letter”

Joe Cocker: “The Letter”

ALBUM: Mad Dogs and Englishmen

YEAR: 1970

WRITER: Wayne Carson Thompson

Cocker’s first U.S. Top 10 hot, it peaked at number-7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 1970, the late Joe Cocker teamed up with Leon Russell and a motley crew of about 20 musicians and backing singers on the Mad Dogs and Englishmen tour. To promote it, Cocker recorded his version of The Box Tops hit from three years earlier, “The Letter,” live on a sound stage. It became his first Top 10 hit in the U.S. In a 1980s interview, Cocker explained how they came to do it. “The Box Tops had a big hit with ‘The Letter’ and I still love their version of it, but Leon, a bit of his trademark he used to do these little vamps. And one day he just [sings it], and started doing that vamp and I think I just off the top of my head started, [sings] ‘Give me a ticket…’ And somebody said, ‘Hey, Let’s do it.’ That’s how things were back then. We just had a flash idea and went straight for them.”

Today (December 22nd) is the second anniversary of Joe Cocker’s death.