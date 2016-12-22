Well Now They’ve Done It!

December 22, 2016 10:34 PM
Filed Under: Heathrow Airport, holidays, John Lewis, Lego, Sainsbury's

A few weeks ago I blogged about British department store chain John Lewis and their wonderfully heart-tugging holiday ad.  Their 2016 television advertisement features Buster the boxer, his little girl, and their mutual love of trampolines!

Every year it’s almost a competition between John Lewis and Sainsbury’s to see who can come up with the spot that will tug the heart strings the most.  This year, Heathrow Airport even got in on the mix.

Now John Lewis has upped their holiday ante by turning the subjects of their last few holiday campaigns into window displays in their London store.  What makes the whole thing brilliant, all of the displays are made of Lego!

Whoever is coming up with these ideas needs a raise.

More from Sue
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

December 31, 2016
30th Anniversary
Get The App

Listen Live