Well Now They’ve Done It!

A few weeks ago I blogged about British department store chain John Lewis and their wonderfully heart-tugging holiday ad. Their 2016 television advertisement features Buster the boxer, his little girl, and their mutual love of trampolines!

Every year it’s almost a competition between John Lewis and Sainsbury’s to see who can come up with the spot that will tug the heart strings the most. This year, Heathrow Airport even got in on the mix.

Now John Lewis has upped their holiday ante by turning the subjects of their last few holiday campaigns into window displays in their London store. What makes the whole thing brilliant, all of the displays are made of Lego!

Whoever is coming up with these ideas needs a raise.