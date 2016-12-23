Classic Rock Almanac December 23, 2016

December 23, 2016 12:00 AM
ANNIVERSARIES

2002-Recording Artists Coalition founders Don Henley and Sheryl Crow lead a contingent of Beck, Jonatha Brooke, John Fogerty and other musicians to the California State Capitol. They are supporting a bill that would allow recording artists to terminate personal service contracts after seven years.

1996-Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx marries former Playmate of the Month Donna D’Errico.

1989-Phil Collins‘ “Another Day in Paradise” replaces Billy Joel‘s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” as the number-one single on the Billboard chart.

1974-George Harrison releases “Ding, Dong,” rock’s first New Year’s anthem. Ringo Starr plays drums on the track.

1972-John Lennon‘s short film Imagine has its national television premiere.

1969-Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin write their first songs together.

1966-Pink Floyd is the first act to perform at a new London club called the Night Tripper, which becomes the UFO Club, center of London’s psychedelic underground.

1964-Brian Wilson suffers a nervous breakdown as The Beach Boys fly from L.A. to Houston. Soon after, he announces he’ll no longer tour and will concentrate on writing, producing and recording.

1959-Chuck Berry is arrested for transporting 14-year-old Janice Norine (who, unbeknownst to Berry, is a prostitute) across state lines. He is subsequently convicted and serves two years in prison for violating the Mann Act.

BIRTHDAYS

Anthony Phillips – 65 years old
Ex-Genesis guitarist. Born in 1951.

Ariel Bender (Luther Grosvenor) – 67 years old
Solo/ex-Mott the Hoople/ex-Widowmaker/ex-Spooky Tooth guitarist. Born 1949.

Jorma Kaukonen – 76 years old
Hot Tuna/ex-Jefferson Airplane guitarist. Born 1940.

