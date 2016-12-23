Getting Weepy For Christmas

I’m a crier. A major weeper. (I think I just stole this from The Holiday, as said by Jude Law’s character!) This year I’m feeling especially alone, so what should come along at the perfect time, a knock off ad for British merchant John Lewis. This department store chain is noted for their special holiday advertisements. I also like their elegant holiday displays, as well as their sewing department. Yes, I said sewing department! I do not not sew, or knit, or embroider (anymore), but respect the fact that their stores really do cater to everyone. Anyway, I digress, these holiday ads. Getting back to the basics to the true meaning of Christmas is what they do best. Now there is a young person trying to get in on the act by creating a video just as creative and emotional as the best of them. I’m a goner already, and John Lewis has not ever released their 2016 ad yet. They really should consider hiring this young person, he gets it. Pass the Kleenex.