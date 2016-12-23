Getting Weepy For Christmas

I’m a crier. A major weeper. (I think I just stole this from The Holiday, as said by Jude Law’s character!) This year I’m feeling especially alone, so what should come along at the perfect time, a knock off ad for British merchant John Lewis. This department store chain is noted for their special holiday advertisements. I also like their elegant holiday displays, as well as their sewing department. Yes, I said sewing department! I do not not sew, or knit, or embroider (anymore), but respect the fact that their stores really do cater to everyone. Anyway, I digress, these holiday ads. Getting back to the basics to the true meaning of Christmas is what they do best. Now there is a young person trying to get in on the act by creating a video just as creative and emotional as the best of them. I’m a goner already, and John Lewis has not ever released their 2016 ad yet. They really should consider hiring this young person, he gets it. Pass the Kleenex.
Getting Weepy For ChristmasDecember 23, 2016 10:34 AM
(Photo credit PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)