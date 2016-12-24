Classic Rock Almanac December 24, 2016

ANNIVERSARIES

1992-Doobie Brothers percussionist Bobby LaKind dies of cancer at 47.

1973-Doobie Brothers singer-guitarist Tom Johnston is arrested for pot possession in Visalia, California. His court appearance is scheduled for January 10th, just as the group’s new album, What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits, is set for release.

1965-The BeatlesRubber Soul is certified gold just two-and-a-half weeks after its release.

1964-The Beatles open a series of Christmas concerts at London’s Hammersmith Odeon.

1963-The Beatles kick off a 16-day run of Christmas shows at the Finsbury Park Astoria Theater in London. “She Loves You,” “All My Lovin’,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “Twist and Shout” are highlights. Cilla Black, Tommy Quickly, Rolf Harris (“Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport”) and The Fourmost co-star.

BIRTHDAYS

Lemmy (Ian Kilmister) – Died in 2015
The Motorhead singer and bassist died four days after his 70th birthday. Born 1945.

 

