‘Tis The Season For Movies!

Ahh, winter. And the holidays. To me, especially this year, a time for my favorite movies. And some of my holiday movie classics in my house follow in no particular order.

Not your typical holiday movie, as it’s not about Christmas, as much as Christmas is just part of the story, the Sandra Bullock classic While You Were Sleeping. Original story, likable characters, and some great music, this was an early favorite that has become a classic. I like how she says her line “it’s an express.” And don’t forget about all of that “leaning” with Bill Pullman.

I’ll also pop in Serendipity starring John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale. The movie isn’t all about Christmas but, has a very cute and promising start, when our two lead characters have a meet-cute with a glove in the department store. I have a huge girl crush on Kate B in this movie.

One of my all time favorite scenes in a movie is in The Holiday, when Jude Law’s character is visited unexpectedly at his home by Cameron Diaz. Cameron’s character thinks he’s having a lovely grown up dinner party, when in fact she has caught him and his two charming, oh-so-sweet daughters enjoying their traditional hot chocolate. The little girls at the door with their dad meeting this pretty stranger is precious, especially when his girls have to help him out with some etiquette. Another favorite actress of mine pops in here for not enough time if you ask me, look for the power house Sarah Parish as Kate Winslet’s co-worker.

And last but not least. My all time favorite Christmas movie. But also I do think this might hold my title of just flat out all time favorite, drum roll please for…LOVE ACTUALLY. Truly original story lines that brilliantly intertwine. Great acting with an all-star cast. I’m an unabashed Richard Curtis fan, and his writing and storytelling is a walk-off home run. I also love that fact that not all of his stories have the ending we would want. And we could write another blog talking about his drop-dead gorgeous soundtrack. If you’ve never seen it, tell me, I’ll send you a copy. This is must watch stuff!