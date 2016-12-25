Classic Rock Almanac December 25, 2016

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-Elton John and husband David Furnish adopt a son, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John.

1995-Dean Martin dies of emphysema at 78.

1981-At a J. Geils Band Christmas concert for inmates at Norfolk Correctional Center near Boston, singer Peter Wolf tells the crowd, “We wanna be the first to buy you all a free drink on the outside.”

1977-“The Little Tramp” Charlie Chaplin dies at 88.

1977-The just-formed Def Leppard plays songs by David Bowie and Thin Lizzy for an audience of six Sheffield friends.

1977-The Sex Pistols play a children’s Christmas party at Huddelesfield, England to benefit the families of local firemen, laid-off workers and single parent families.

1976-The Eagles‘ Hotel California album goes platinum.

1969-Led Zeppelin‘s John Bonham gives his three-year-old son Jason a miniature drum kit for Christmas. He’d bought the set in the U-S during the band’s fall American tour.

1967-Paul McCartney and Jane Asher announce their engagement. It doesn’t end in marriage.

1964-George Harrison‘s future wife, Patti Boyd, is attacked by jealous female fans at a Beatles Christmas show in London.

BIRTHDAYS

Annie Lennox – 62 years old

Solo/Eurythmics singer. Born 1954.

Merry Clayton – 68 years old

The New Orleans native sings on The Rolling Stones‘ “Gimme Shelter” and dozens of other records by Joe Cocker, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Carole King, Jerry Garcia, Neil Young and Billy Preston. She’s also recorded solo albums and is featured in the 2013 documentary 20 Feet From Stardom. Born 1948.

Jimmy Buffett – 70 years old

The “Margaritaville” man, who tours and records with the Coral Reefer Band, is also a successful author, idol of millions of concert-going “Parrotheads” and the owner of dozens of Margaritaville restaurants. Born 1946.

Noel Redding – Died in 2003

The onetime Jimi Hendrix Experience and Fat Mattress bassist died of natural causes in Ireland on May 11th, 2003. He was 57. Born 1945.

Pete Brown – 76 years old

The Cream lyricist also fronted a couple of British bands (Battered Ornaments, Piblokto) but his only American success came as Jack Bruce‘s writing partner. Born 1940.