At Last: Browns End 17-Game Losing Streak, Avoid 0-16 Season With ‘Super’ Win Over Chargers

Call off that parade. Sorry Detroit, 0-16 is all you.

As the players jumped with jubilation and stormed the field in front of a sparse crowd that roared like a jet engine at FirstEnergy Stadium, if you didn’t know any better you would’ve thought the Cleveland Browns just clinched a playoff spot.

A missed 45-yard field goal by Chargers kicker Josh Lambo as time expired allowed the Browns to escape Saturday with a 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers.

“Finally getting that win and getting the monkey off of our back definitely felt amazing,” left tackle Joe Thomas said. “You don’t want to say it was like our Super Bowl, but it really was.”

Thomas wiped away tears in the locker room as players presented Hue Jackson with a game ball from his first win as head coach of the Browns. Thomas, a presumed first-ballot Hall of Famer when his career is over, has endured 111 losses over 10 years.

This was just his 48th victory but it might have been the sweetest.

“It was really emotional,” Thomas said. “I kept telling myself, ‘I shouldn’t be this happy. This is not that big of a deal. We just won a game and it doesn’t even matter.’ It definitely felt like it was more than just a win. Obviously, everybody knew the gravity of the situation that we were facing.”

With the victory, the weight of losing 17 straight games and avoiding plunging into the annals of NFL infamy with an 0-16 season vanished quicker than it took that football to float north of the right upright as the clock hit 0:00.

“I thought he made it. From the sideline, it was a tough angle,” quarterback Cody Kessler, who had to finish the game after Robert Griffin III suffered a concussion with just over 10 minutes to play, said. “I heard somebody yell, ‘He missed’ and then I looked at the ref and saw that he was waving ‘No Good’. At that point I just erupted.

“It was great feeling. It’s been a long time coming.”

377 days to be exact.

“It feels great,” defensive end Jamie Meder said. “This is what Cleveland should feel like every week.”

Meder saved the day, and probably the season when he was able to squeeze through, reach up and block a 32-yard field goal attempt from Lambo with 3:45 to play in the game.

The Chargers had one last crack at it after forcing the Browns to punt with 1:46 left in the fourth quarter. San Diego was able to move the ball to the Cleveland 35 but Phillip Rivers fumbled the snap on second down before finding tight end Antonio Gates for 11 down to the 27, setting off a scramble to get the field goal unit on the field for Lambo’s kick that missed the mark.

“It was a great feeling to see my teammates run out on the field and the crowd catch on fire,” linebacker Christian Kirksey said. “Everybody was excited.”

On Nov. 6 Kirksey declared the Browns would not go winless following a 35-10 thrashing administered by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Browns would go on to be outscored by 21, 15, 14, 13 and 20 over the next 5 games and they hand’t had a lead in 19 quarters until Isaiah Crowell’s second touchdown run in the second quarter Saturday put them on top 14-10, making Kirksey’s proclamation almost seem laughable.

But the Browns never quit.

“I just knew the fight in the guys that’s on the team,” Kirksey said. “It wasn’t coming out of being arrogant or talking smack. I knew these guys in here. They got a lot of fight in them.”

It’s easy for fans to say that the players don’t care. Or the head coach. Or even the owners. Make no mistake about it, the toll that the losses took on the entire organization was palpable week in and week out. The cloud seemed to get darker and thicker with every defeat.

Jackson remained defiant and the players determined not to succumb to the demons of the Browns’ past and present.

“I know that 1-14 is nothing to celebrate,” receiver Andrew Hawkins said, “but as a veteran to these guys, for head coach Hue, it feels incredible. He deserves it more than anything. It’s a special day.”

Saturday’s victory was just the fourth in 36 games since the franchise raced out to a 7-4 start to the 2014 season.

Thomas and Hawkins are right in that it is just 1 win, but the meaning of it should not be diminished.

Not just because it is one that Browns fans will remember for years to come but the hope that everyone will be able to look back on it as the turning point of the Browns return from cellar-dweller to contender.