Browns Feel Sense Of Relief To Avoid Embarrassment Of Winless Season

Through the smiles, cheers and tears that followed Saturday’s 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers there’s one emotion that is unanimous among the Cleveland Browns: relief.

Relief that the 2016 Browns will not join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the worst team to ever take the field in NFL history and go 0-16. Relief that after nearly 13 months they finally ended a 17-game losing streak. Relief that the national media won’t descend upon the locker room and pepper them with questions about going winless this week. Relief that their hard work finally paid off, even if for just 1 day.

“It is awesome to get the monkey off our back,” receiver Andrew Hawkins said.

“It is incredible. It is a relief, especially for the veteran guys who do not have very many cracks left at this, if at all. You never want to be associated with that – a historically bad season. Like I said, as a player, I was glad I was able to avoid it.”

After the game Saturday Jackson could hardly speak as he tried to address the team in the locker room because he was so overcome with emotion.

Hawkins was standing right next to him.

“All the guys in this locker room love him,” Hawkins said of Jackson. “It was a special moment for us, the guys in the locker room who have kind of endured the lumps we have taken and being a part of the maturation process for a lot of these players and the team as a whole. To stand up there with Hue and let him know we love him, it was awesome to get one for him.”

10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas could be seen crying as Jackson raised his right fist in the air as he hugged Hawkins with his left arm.

“I cried like a baby with him to be honest with you,” Jackson said. “That was probably one of the moments that I will always remember in my coaching career watching a future Hall of Famer overcome with emotion because he knows how hard he has worked to help this young team and these players get this victory.”

Thomas has endured as much, if not more, the pain of losing than fans have since being drafted third overall in 2007. The future Hall of Famer has felt the thrill of victory just 48 times and the agony of defeat 111 times in his career.

Despite the prospects of another long season with yet another rebuild underway, Thomas, who has played through a knee injury that won’t allow him to practice this season, never sulked. He embraced Jackson and his plan as well as vision despite hearing the same speech from 5 previous head coaches.

“People who don’t know Joe, he doesn’t normally have that relationship with coaches,” Hawkins said. “He is someone that every guy in this locker room respects and looks up to. When you see the amount of love and respect that he gives Hue and how much he cares for him, it is special. That is how a lot of the young guys know that was real.”

The scene within the Browns locker room at FirstEnergy Stadium before it opened to reporters was as pure and raw as you will ever see in sport and 2 days later it lingers as they prepare for the season finale in Pittsburgh Sunday.

“I was emotional for our players,” Jackson said. “I know how hard this group has worked and I know how hard it has been for these guys to go out every week and give it everything they have and come up short and to be the brunt of jokes and to be talked about and people saying we were going to be 0-16 and there were parades [planned] and this and that.

“I just thought all that emotion just came to a head.”

The fan protest parade has been cancelled and it remains to be seen what punchlines from Jimmy Fallen, Stephen Colbert and other late night talk show hosts have up their sleeves after making the team a mainstay in their monologues recently.

It was the quintessential team victory.

Robert Griffin III, who left in the fourth quarter due to a concussion, kept getting up after being knocked down over and over. Isaiah Crowell ran for 2 touchdowns. Tramon Williams, who moved to safety, stripped away a touchdown 2 plays before Parma’s Jamie Meder blocked a field goal and the football gods finally smiled down on the Browns and pushed that final kick wide right as time expired ending 377 days of misery.

“I don’t think you can paint a better picture than this past Saturday,” inside linebacker Christian Kirksey, who declared on Nov. 6 they wouldn’t go 0-16, said. “Just seeing guys go out there and play their hearts out and never giving up, being 0-14 is definitely not where we wanted to be and just to see us just go out there and continue to fight, it definitely showed the character that we have on this team.”

The losing has taken a toll within the building, especially with employees who have nothing to do with anything that happens on the field. The marketing, sales, social media, team broadcasting and media relations departments have all suffered as much as the players and coaches.

With a win finally under their belt everyone can now just wipe the slate clean on Jan. 2 and look to the future.

“We were able to win it so I think that was great,” Jackson said, “but I do recognize where we are. We are nowhere close to where we want to be. We know there is a lot of work ahead of us to.”