Christmas 2017 plans

What can I say about 2016, it’s been a good year and a bad year. I’m not looking forward to Christmas and New Year’s Eve at all. My mother died in October, and I’m still finding my way. I started looking at air fares in November, wasn’t wanting to think about Thanksgiving let alone Christmas, just get me out of here, you know? Found a few really enticing fares to Dublin and London. But as fate would have it, I did not pull the trigger and buy a ticket, which is a good thing because all I’m doing is working this holiday season. A lot. But I am not complaining.

What I am doing is thinking about taking off next Christmas. Packing the bags and going solo to see the Northern Lights. I never had a fascination with them before, but on my vacation I saw an ad in an in-flight magazine for John O’Groats, come see the Northern Lights. I think I was making plans to head that way even before I had reason to semi-avoid the holidays.

Something to be said for being in a remote part of Scotland, alone, sort of cold, and seeing something like the Northern Lights. I know zero about them, so I need to start doing some research. I also need to play around with packing and the idea of just going with a carry on. All new experiences for this new part of my life.

Who knows what will happen between now and Christmas 2017, but nothing wrong with dreaming and planning. My head-shrinker doctor would probably tell me it’s a good thing. I know mom would think it was a great idea.