RIP George Michael

What another sad sad bit of news that rang out yesterday, George Michael had died at 53. Dead. On Christmas. And he was only 53. Please 2016, give us a break. It has been a very rough year.

I posted it on Facebook, and was one of those posts that a ton of friends get in on, no one can believe it. Maybe you were a fan, maybe you were a secret fan, either way, sort of hit you like a ton of bricks, and a little of Facebook community sadness feels good, better than being alone.

And you forget just how much he did and was a part of. Of course there was the humongous WHAM! Did not realize that they were the first western band to play China in 1985. That’s huge. I can’t remember if they toured in the Sates at all, I know I never saw them, but to hear his voice live would have been amazing.

And I know a lot of people probably laugh at WHAM, but you know who didn’t? People like Elton John, Queen, Aretha Franklin and Paul McCartney. Macca isn’t letting just anyone harmonize with him on “Drive My Car” ON STAGE for Live8 in 2005.

Every time I’m singing along to “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” in the car with Elton, I’m George Michael doing the introduction in my best accent, “Ladies and gentlemen, Mr. Elton John.”

I played that today as the 2pm 4-songs with a common theme. Brought a tear to my eye. “Don’t let the sun go down on me.”

Another thing that was a bit of a gut punch, David Bowie popping up in the rehearsal video when George was singing with Queen. Near the end of the video, they scan the folks in the studio, and woops, there’s Bowie, giving George a round of applause. Crap, Bowie is gone as well. 2016, please make it stop.

The irony of him passing away on Christmas Day was not lost on me. It’s a day for celebrating and new things, not the sadness of death. George was part of Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas.” He’ll be forever linked with Christmas for me.

A personal favorite of mine, loved the video as well as the song, “Freedom.” That man knew how to make a video. I wanted to be that video. And wear stubble. And shake that ass. God bless you sir, we’re going to miss you. And thank you.