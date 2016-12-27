Classic Rock Almanac December 27, 2016

ANNIVERSARIES
1980-John Lennon & Yoko Ono‘s Double Fantasy tops the Billboard album chart — three weeks after John’s tragic death. “(Just Like) Starting Over” also tops both the U-S and the U-K charts.
1977-Steely Dan gets a platinum album for Aja, which spins off the hit single “Peg.”
1969-Led Zeppelin 2 follows The Beatles‘ Abbey Road, Creedence Clearwater‘s Green River and Blind Faith into the number-one spot on the Billboard album chart.
1967-Bob Dylan releases the John Wesley Harding album.
1965-Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys, 19, gets engaged to Annie Hinsche on her 16th birthday. The couple marries five weeks later, on February 3rd, 1966.
BIRTHDAYS
David Knopfler – 64 years old
The Scottish guitarist played with his brother Mark in Dire Straits for three years and then moved on to a solo career. Born in 1952.
Mick Jones – 72 years old
After playing in Spooky Tooth with Gary Wright, the London-born guitarist formed Foreigner and found far greater fame. The Anglo-American band kicked off their chart run in 1977 with “Feels Like the First Time” and “Cold as Ice.” “I Want to Know What Love Is” was their lone chart-topper. He was, for a time, the step-father of DJ (and onetime Lindsay Lohan galpal) Samantha Ronson and Amy Winehouse producer Mark Ronson. Born 1944.
Scotty Moore – Died in 2016
The Memphis guitarist had no idea what lay in store in 1954 when Sam Phillips asked him to try playing with a new Sun signing, Elvis Presley. He stayed with “The King” from “That’s All Right (Mama)” through his 1968 comeback TV special. In 2000, he was among the first group of inductees in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame sideman category. He died June 28th, 2016 at the age of 84. Born 1931.