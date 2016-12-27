Classic Rock Almanac December 27, 2016

ANNIVERSARIES

1980-John Lennon & Yoko Ono‘s Double Fantasy tops the Billboard album chart — three weeks after John’s tragic death. “(Just Like) Starting Over” also tops both the U-S and the U-K charts.

1977-Steely Dan gets a platinum album for Aja, which spins off the hit single “Peg.”

1969-Led Zeppelin 2 follows The Beatles‘ Abbey Road, Creedence Clearwater‘s Green River and Blind Faith into the number-one spot on the Billboard album chart.

1967-Bob Dylan releases the John Wesley Harding album.

1965-Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys, 19, gets engaged to Annie Hinsche on her 16th birthday. The couple marries five weeks later, on February 3rd, 1966.

BIRTHDAYS