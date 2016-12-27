He Evidently Found The New Star Wars Movie A Snoozer

And maybe this is another reason why movies should not be over 90 minutes long. Add in the endless amount of commercials and movie previews shown before the actual movie you paid to see, that’s at least 2 hours of time spent right there. I’m not a huge Star Wars fan but I’m thinking the first 20 minutes into this 2 hour and 13 minute episode of Rogue One:Star Wars wasn’t action packed enough for this guy. Because that’s when he passed out, at the 20 minute mark of the movie.

Thanks to KOIN-TV in Portland, Oregon, HERE is the story.

Have a great day.

Man wakes up, finds himself trapped in movie theater