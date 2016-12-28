Browns Decide To Keep Training Camp In Berea, Forgo Columbus Plan

The Cleveland Browns will not move training camp to Columbus in 2018.

The team, which has been in negotiations with Columbus and Franklin County for the past few years, has elected to keep camp at the team’s training facility in Berea, Ohio.

“After evaluating all aspects and conversations about potential training camp sites, we have decided to keep training camp in Berea for the immediate future,” Browns vice president of communications Peter Jean-Baptiste said in a statement. “While we greatly appreciate the efforts of and our discussions with representatives from the City of Columbus, Franklin County and Ohio State University, we believe it is best for our football team, our organizational goals and our fans to continue to host training camp in Northeast Ohio.”

The Browns, city of Columbus and Franklin County were working on a deal to share the cost of a $15-17 million renovation of the Tuttle Park recreation complex located just north of the Ohio State University campus with the team contributing $5 million towards the project.

Instead they’ll just remain at home, for now.

The Browns have held training camp at their facility, which has undergone nearly $20 million in renovations since 2013, in 1992.