Browns Notes: Mike Tomlin To Rest Stars For Playoffs, Goes With Backups For Regular Season Finale

The talent gap between the Browns and Steelers is the size of the Gran Canyon but on Sunday we’ll find out if the Browns starters can beat Pittsburgh’s backups.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin plans to rest his big name players Sunday at Heinz Field not wanting to risk injury prior to the playoffs in a meaningless game against the Browns.

Running back Le’Veon Bell, receiver Antonio Brown and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will all sit Tomlin said Wednesday on a conference call with Cleveland reporters.

Landry Jones will start at quarterback in place of Roethlisberger, who improved to 20-2 against the Browns as a starter on Nov. 20 following a 24-9 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Steelers, winners of their last 6 games, won the AFC North for the seventh time this season and their 21 division titles are the most since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970

Special Honor – Defensive lineman Jamie Meder was named the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.

Meder blocked Josh Lambo’s 32-yard game-tying field goal attempt with 3:45 remaining in the fourth quarter to help Cleveland win their first game of the season, 20-17 over the Chargers. He was the first Brown to block a field goal since Nov. 30, 2014. Meder added one tackle and a QB hit on defense.

Lambo also missed wide-right from 45 yards as time expired.

Meder is the seventh player to win the honor under special teams coordinator Chris Tabor since he joined the Browns in 2011.

Major Awards – The local chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America voted left tackle Joe Thomas as the ‘Player of the Year’ and inside linebacker Christian Kirksey as the Dino Lucarelli ‘Good Guy Award’ winner.

Thomas, who also won the award in 2014, was selected to his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl surpassing Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Lou Groza while playing the majority of the season with a knee injury that kept him from practicing during the week. He is the first player to win the award more than once and the first offensive lineman to win the honor.

Kirksey is fourth in the league with a career-high 136 tackles this season while adding 1.5 sacks and 3 passes defensed. Kirksey was honored for his cooperation with the media as well as work in the community.

Injury Report – DNP: QB Robert Griffin III (concussion), LT Joe Thomas (knee), CB Joe Haden (neck/groin), CB Trey Caldwell (hamstring-ruled out), RB Duke Johnson (thumb), LB Cam Johnson (groin); LIMITED: CB Jamar Taylor (groin), LB Dominique Alexander (abdominal/groin), LS Charlie Hughlett (hamstring), TE Randall Telfer (ankle/thumb); FULL: WR Andrew Hawkins (finger), WR Terrelle Pryor (finger), WR Ricardo Louis (thumb)