Carrie Fisher Passes

December 28, 2016 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Carrie Fisher, carrie fisher interviewed by amy robach on gma, vox.com

I’m guessing this was more serious than previously thought, or what they were letting on but this sure came as a shock when Carrie Fisher passed away at a very young age of 60 yesterday. Damn, 2016 sure was an expensive year for the amount of people we lost. Fisher who suffered a heart attack on a London to Los Angeles flight last week and just couldn’t recover from it, will be known not only for being Princess Leia in the Star Wars films. But also for that wonderfully expressive mind and mouth. That wasn’t afraid to poke fun at others but most importantly wasn’t afraid to tee off on herself.

A year ago around this time, Carrie Fisher did an interview with Amy Robach on ABC-TV’s Good Morning America. Which is an absolute scream. So thanks to the website Vox.com, HERE is that interview.

May the force be with you…Princess Carrie.

http://www.vox.com/culture/2016/12/27/14072842/carrie-fisher-death-interview-gma

