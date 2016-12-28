Classic Rock Almanac December 28, 2016

ANNIVERSARIES

2000-Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw marries his second wife, Jeanne Mason.

1983-Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson drowns while swimming off his boat in Marina Del Rey, California.

1975-At a Ted Nugent concert in Spokane, Washington, 25-year-old David Gelfer points a .44-magnum at Nugent before being wrestled to the ground by fans and security guards.

1973-Ringo Starr gets a gold record for “Photograph.”

1971-The Who‘s Keith Moon emcees a Sha Na Na concert — in full glam drag — at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

1968-The Beatles‘ White Album hits number-one in Billboard.

BIRTHDAYS