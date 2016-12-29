Classic Rock Almanac December 29, 2016

ANNIVERSARIES

1997-Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and then-wife Pamela Anderson Lee have a son they name Dylan Jagger.

1979-Paul McCartney‘s rock big-band Rockestra is the main attraction at the last of the Concerts for Kampuchea at London’s Hammersmith Odeon. The evening also sees Robert Plant joining Rockpile to sing Elvis Presley’s “Little Sister.”

1978-The Cars‘ self-titled debut goes platinum.

1967-Singer, guitarist and songwriter Dave Mason quits Traffic. He’ll move to the U-S, join Delaney & Bonnie & Friends, then launch a solo career.

1966-The Beatles complete “Strawberry Fields Forever” at Abbey Road, then start work on “Penny Lane” as its flipside.

1964-Pop critic Nick Jones attends the The Who‘s show at the Marquee in London. Two weeks later, Melody Maker publishes his review, which is the group’s first (U-K) national press notice. Jones calls them “one of the trendsetting groups of 1965.”

1963-A London Sunday Times music critic proclaims John Lennon and Paul McCartney “the greatest composers since Beethoven