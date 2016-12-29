Hue Jackson Holds Out Hope Robert Griffin III Can Start Against Steelers, Joe Thomas Says Don’t Write Him Off As Franchise QB

Even though quarterback Robert Griffin III remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, Browns head coach Hue Jackson holds out hope he will be available Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Typically players that suffer concussions miss at least 1 game, at least that’s been the history for the Browns, but Jackson won’t name rookie Cody Kessler the starter because he wants to give Griffin a chance to be cleared.

“I think there is an opportunity, but we will know more about it [Thursday] so we will leave it there until we find out more,” Jackson said Wednesday.

Jackson feels that Griffin has improved in each of his 3 starts which is why he’s holding off on ruling him out against the Steelers.

“We would not put him back out there unless medically we say it is OK,” Jackson said. “We have seen him get better from the first opportunity to the second to the third. Hopefully, he can keep making jumps as you go because that says a lot to me. I would like to if we could, but if we can’t, I understand that, too.”

The Browns, who have already made 6 different starting quarterback changes between games this season, have had 26 different starters since 1999.

Left tackle Joe Thomas has blocked for 18 of them and he would have no problem if Griffin were brought back in 2017.

“I think we have a limited amount of film on him so far, but I think the things we have seen in meeting rooms and on the practice field and some games, you have seen franchise-level talent,” Thomas said. “I would not write him off by any stretch of the imagination.”

In 4 starts Griffin is 1-3 but yet to throw a touchdown pass. He has completed 58 of 107 passes for 654 yards and 2 interceptions while rushing 26 times for 158 yards and 2 scores while being sacked 18 times.

Griffin has a $1.5 million roster bonus payable in March that could allow the Browns to move on but Thomas believes that Griffin has already shown enough to remain beyond this season.

“I would not be surprised at all if he was our guy at the beginning of next season,” Thomas said, “because I think he has shown enough that if they do decide to make Robert the guy, I think he could definitely be the guy and will have the support of the locker room.”

Should Kessler start, it would mark the third straight season and fourth in 5 years the Browns would end a year with their third-string QB on the field.