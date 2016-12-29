Robert Griffin III Cleared, Returns To Practice Thursday And Will Start Sunday Barring Any Setbacks

It appears that Robert Griffin III will start the season finale in Pittsburgh Sunday.

Griffin saw an independent neurologist Thursday morning and was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol in time to return to practice Thursday.

“If he’s able to go he will go,” head coach Hue Jackson said. “It looks like that right now.”

Jackson indicated Wednesday he’d like to have the option to start Griffin against the Steelers which is why he held off naming rookie Cody Kessler as the starter.

Griffin left Sunday’s 20-17 win over San Diego with just under 11 minutes remaining after he appeared to be hit in the back of the head by Chargers linebacker Korey Toomer while trying to avoid a sack on second-and-10.

In the 3 games since returning from a broken coracoid process in his left shoulder suffered Week 1, Griffin has completed 46 of 81 passes for 464 yards with an interception while adding 121 yards and 2 touchdowns on 21 rushes.

The Browns have made 6 starting quarterback changes between games, used 5 QBs and had 6 players attempt a pass this season.