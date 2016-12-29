Terrelle Pryor Leaving Contract Talks In Agents’ Hands, No Negotiations Until Offseason

Terrelle Pryor has answered the question if he can play receiver in the NFL.

Now the question is, where he will continue to do that in 2017?

Pryor said Thursday that he’s left his future – and the contract talks that come with it – up to his agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus. They have indicated to him that they will wait until the offseason before entertaining any offers from the Browns.

Pryor acknowledged that although he would love to continue to play for Browns head coach Hue Jackson, any deal “would have to make sense for both sides.”

Pryor, who leads the Browns in catches and receiving yards this season, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, making him one of the top priorities for the Browns this offseason.

Pryor needs 87 yards Sunday against the Steelers to hit the magic mark of 1,000 for the season.

As for talk that the Browns could play to secure the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft with a loss to the Steelers, Pryor said he’d be “sickened” if that were true because he only plays to win but he believes that is not the case.