Josh McCown Plans To Play In 2017, Hue Jackson Sees Future In Coaching

As the 2016 season comes to a close veteran quarterback Josh McCown ponders his future.

Although this year did not go well for McCown, who suffered a broken collarbone in Week 2 and struggled on the field, he isn’t ready to hang ’em up yet.

“My plan is to play,” McCown said Thursday. “I have another year left on my deal. So right now, that’s the plan.”

McCown, who plans to discuss his future with his family after the season ends, is due a $750,000 roster bonus in March giving the Browns an opt-out should they choose not to bring the 37-year-old back.

Head coach Hue Jackson would love to see McCOwn stick around, even if the organization decides that it wouldn’t be as a player.

“I know he could coach,” Jackson said. “There is no question. If he wanted to, I told him already if he wanted to coach, he could coach for me whenever he wants because he is made of the right stuff. He knows what it takes to play and win in this league. He is going to be a rising star in this profession if that is what he chooses to do.”

McCown has pondered life after playing football and coaching is an avenue he’d consider. He appreciated the kind words from Jackson even if the season that saw him complete just over 54 percent of his passes, including 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, did not go as he had hoped it would.

“You guys know how I feel about Hue,” McCown said. “Other than a couple sets of high school football, I have not coached at this level before. So there’s so much to learn from that aspect, and maybe that’s in my future one day. We’ll see.”

Center Of Attention – Jackson is contemplating shuffling the offensive line Sunday by playing center Cameron Erving at right tackle after taking a look at him there this week in practice.

“I am just trying different things and just trying to make the best decision as we move forward into the future,” Jackson said.

So is a change coming Sunday?

“There is a possibility come Sunday,” Jackson said. “You guys better make sure you are there. As they say, ‘Grab your popcorn.’ Get ready. It is important that any situation that we are not sure about, now is the time to find out as much as we can before the season is over so that we have some idea of what we have. Cam has done some good things at center. He is practicing some different spots this week. We will see where that leads this weekend.”

Should Erving be moved that opens the door for Anthony Fabiano, who spent 11 weeks on the Browns’ practice squad before being elevated to the active 53 on Dec. 5, to replace him in the middle of the offensive line.

“It is a great opportunity,” Fabiano said. “You have to take advantage of it if it comes your way. Coming from the practice squad up to active roster to possibly starting this week means a lot to me.”

Fabiano has seen snaps as an extra lineman in jumbo sets as well as the field goal protect unit. He feels his size – 6-3, 303 pounds and athleticism will serve him well.

“I feel very comfortable at the position,” Fabiano said.

Award Finalist – Nose tackle Danny Shelton is 1 of 5 finalists for the Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year award, which began in 2015.

Shelton has 56 tackles – 31 solo, 4 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks in 15 games this year.

Panthers defensive lineman Star Lotulelei, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, Cardinals offensive lineman Mike Iupati and Lions offensive lineman Larry Warford are also finalists.

Injury Report – DNP: LT Joe Thomas (knee), CB Trey Caldwell (hamstring-ruled out), LB Cam Johnson (groin); LIMITED: CB Joe Haden (neck/groin), CB Jamar Taylor (groin), RB Duke Johnson (thumb), LB Dominique Alexander (abdominal/groin), LS Charlie Hughlett (hamstring), TE Randall Telfer (ankle/thumb); FULL: QB Robert Griffin III (concussion), WR Andrew Hawkins (finger), WR Terrelle Pryor (finger), WR Ricardo Louis (thumb)