Classic Rock Almanac December 30, 2016

ANNIVERSARIES

1999-George Harrison and his wife Olivia are attacked in their English estate by an intruder, who stabs George several times in the chest. Michael Abram is later declared not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to a mental facility. (In 2002, shortly after Harrison’s unrelated death from cancer, Abram is released.)

1991-Bruce Springsteen‘s second wife, Patti Scialfa, gives birth to a girl they name Jessica Ray.

1979-Emerson, Lake & Palmer announce their break-up.

1967-The Beatles hit number-one with “Hello Goodbye.” It’s the last Capitol label single to top the Billboard chart until Helen Reddy‘s “I Am Woman” does it nearly five years later. Subsequent Beatle number-ones — including “Hey Jude” and “Get Back” — were released by Apple, not Capitol.

BIRTHDAYS