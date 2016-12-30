This Runaway Train Of A Season Finally Ends

December 30, 2016 9:11 AM
No 0-16 parade. But if you want to end this season with a win at Pittsburgh you might get your wish. The Steelers have announced that QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR Antonio Brown and RB Le’Veon Bell will all sit, not even suit up for Sunday’s game and why should they? Pittsburgh has won the AFC North. Are firmly in the playoffs at the #3 spot and host the #6 Miami Dolphins a week from this Sunday on January 8th. Robert Griffin III has cleared the NFL concussion protocol, and barring any setback he’ll start at QB for the Browns. Griffin who was sacked 8 times last Christmas Eve against San Diego had a good day of practice Thursday, and if he can stay alive for the entire game this could be his last game with the Browns. Since RG3 is due a roster bonus plus another year at 6 million if he’s on the roster March of next year.

So who wins? Thanks to James Dudko from Fansided.com, HERE is how he sees the game. Have a happy and safe New Year. And see you next Tuesday morning at 5:30 am and thanks.

http://fansided.com/2016/12/29/browns-steelers-preview-prediction-pick/

