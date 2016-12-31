Heeeeeeeeeeeeeere’s Bill!

Look who was behind door number 1!! Bill Louis looking great and ready to get back into his office, the office of Rock and Roll! Billed stopped by the studio today to say hello as he was on his way to the TSO show at the Q for the Saturday afternoon performance. I asked him how he is feeling and he said I’m ready to get back into it. Said he is ready for another great TSO show. Great to see you Bill!!!! Sue and I gave him hugs and were gratefull that our leader was back with us and ready to take us to where no classic rock station has gone before!!!!!!!!!I can’t tell you how great it is to see you again brother! Bill is due back on the air on January 3rd, this coming Tuesday!