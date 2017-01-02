Browns Blow Multiple Opportunities To End Season With Win, Fall To Steelers 27-24 In OT

The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to take Sunday off in preparation for the playoffs but the Browns were determined to make them work anyway.

Landry Jones threw 26-yard touchdown to receiver Cobi Hamilton with 3:04 left on the clock to give the Steelers a 27-24 win in overtime over the Browns in a game that turned out to be much more entertaining than anyone could’ve imagined going into it.

Pittsburgh erased a 14-0 deficit to win their 11th of the season while the Browns, who out-gained the Steelers 437-312 and rolled up 231 yards on the ground, completed the worst season in franchise history and secured the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by falling to 1-15.

“What I thought was more important was the locker room and our players and their fight and their grit and trying to win. You didn’t see a team that laid down,” head coach Hue Jackson said. “You saw a team that was trying to win, had a chance to win and should have won in my opinion. We just didn’t do enough of the right things to finish it.”

With the AFC North and playoff seeding wrapped up, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin sat starters Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell, Maurkice Pouncy on offense and Stephon Tuitt on defense.

Robert Griffin III threw for 232 yards completing 29 of 40 passes including a pair of touchdowns and an interception in what might have been his last audition to remain in Cleveland. The Browns could choose not to pay him a $1.5 million roster bonus due in March.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Griffin said. “All I know is that I feel like I can help this team win games. We didn’t get it done today. Every week I was able to get better, from my personal performance to just feel like Coach Jackson and Pep Hamilton that I have seen the game better than I ever had. I think that shows when I play.”

After the teams exchanged 3-and-outs on their opening series, the Browns marched 8 plays and 55 yards capped by Griffin’s 12 yard touchdown toss to rookie tight end Seth DeValve to take a 7-0 lead with 7:48 to play in the opening quarter. It was Griffin’s first TD throw as a Brown after DeValve ran the final 8 yards into the end zone for the score.

The Browns’ defense ended Pittsburgh’s first 2 offensive series with third-down sacks of quarterback Landry Jones, who started in place of Roethlisberger, courtesy of linebackers Demario Davis and Christian Kirksey.

Griffin put the Browns up 14-0 with 9:21 left in the first half when he found tight end Gary Barnidge on a quick slant for a 4-yard touchdown capping an 11-play, 67-yard drive. It marked the first multi-TD game for Griffin since Nov. 17, 2013 against the Eagles.

Griffin’s first mistake came with 3:46 left in the first half when Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier dropped into coverage and picked off a ball intended for rookie receiver Rashard Higgins at the 2-yard line. A roughing the passer penalty on defensive end Johnny Maxey moved it back to the 1.

Cameron Erving acquitted himself well in the first half at right tackle but rookie Anthony Fabiano, who replaced Erving at center, shot a snap over Griffin’s head late in the first half allowing Steelers safety Sean Davis recovered the loose ball at the Browns’ 37.

Erving left late in the fourth quarter with a knee injury and did not return. He left Heinz Field on crutches and Jackson didn’t sound optimistic about the diagnosis.

“I don’t think it’s something that’s good,” Jackson said.

Seven plays later Jones found running back DeAngelo Williams in the flat before Browns linebacker Jamie Collins whiffed on the tackle near the 5 allowing Williams to walk into the end zone and cut Cleveland’s lead in half, 14-7, with 31 seconds left in the half.

Erving salvaged another possession early in the third quarter – albeit briefly – after getting beat by Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree, who stripped Griffin of the ball before Erving fell on it at the 12.

Cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun intercepted Jones at the Steelers’ 32 on a pass intended for rookie receiver Demarcus Ayers but after weaving his way 67 yards he was stripped by Darrius Heyward-Bey at the 1 and Landry Jones fell on the ball in the end zone for a touchback with 3:40 left on the third quarter clock.

The Steelers marched 10 plays and 80 yards to tie the game at 14 on DeAngelo Williams’ 1-yard touchdown dive, a play after cornerback Joe Haden was flagged for pass interference in the end zone with 13:21 to play.

Cody Parkey missed a 49-yard field goal attempt wide-left after Griffin was sacked for a loss of 8 on third down by nose tackle Daniel McCullers opening the door for the Steelers in the final quarter.

Jones quickly found Heyward-Bey for 46 to the 11 and then hit Ayers across the middle for an 11-yard score working against Boddy-Calhoun and a 21-14 advantage with 5:14 left but the Browns responded quickly.

George Atkinson tied the game for the Browns 1:46 later with a 5-yard run that was set up by a 67-yard carry by Crowell to the 5.

Following Ed Reynolds sack of Jones on third down – the fourth of the game for Cleveland – the Browns started at midfield after the Steelers punt. Griffin found Pryor up the far sideline for 43 yards to the 5 but on the next play Crowell was stripped by linebacker Jarvis Jones and safety Mike Mitchell recovered the ball for Pittsburgh setting up OT.

“Should have just got down, tried to fight to get extra yardage,” Crowell said. “It’s my fault.”

The Browns squandered a golden opportunity to win it with a touchdown as they rolled off a 17-play drive to begin the extra session. A second down swing pass to Andrew Hawkins from the 2-yard line lost 14 yards and ended hope for 6 to close it out.

“I wasn’t expecting the ball,” Hawkins said. “If we could go back, we would have handed it off, but here we are. Unfortunately, this is pro football, you’ve got to make those plays, you’ve got to capitalize on the opportunities.”

Pittsburgh marched right down the field – 9 plays, 75 yards – after Cody Parkey gave Cleveland the lead with a 34-yard field goal to send the Browns into the offseason with yet another loss.