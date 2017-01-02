Browns Win No. 1 Pick In 2017 Draft, Opponents Set For Next Season

The Cleveland Browns will select first in the 2017 NFL Draft after completing the worst season in franchise history Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

The 27-24 loss to the Steelers in overtime assured them of the top pick and dropped them to 1-15 for the year, a win shy of matching the previous low-water mark in a season held by the 1999 expansion club.

After the game head coach Hue Jackson wasn’t real interested in talking about the opportunity that the top pick presents. He wanted the focus to be on the effort his team gave for over 70 minutes with absolutely nothing to play for other than pride.

“We weren’t coming here to get a number one pick,” Jackson said. “Those guys gave it everything they had. I’m proud of them for it.”

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam recognizes that the pick is meaningless if they blow it like they’ve wasted so many other first round picks over 18 years.

“We need to use it wisely and make good decisions,” Haslam said. “The reason we’re 1-15 or 3-13, whatever we’ve been the last couple of years is because the Cleveland Browns including on our watch have not made good decisions in the draft. It’s real simple. It’s not complicated. We’ve not made good decisions and we need to reverse that and reverse that this year and we’ve got a great opportunity.”

The loss was the 200th in the expansion era for the franchise which is 88-200 since returning to the NFL after a 3-year hiatus that followed Art Modell’s move to Baltimore.

The Browns also posses Philadelphia’s first-round pick, which is No. 12, as well as Tennessee’s second rounder thanks to trades made within the last year.

Cleveland will also have the first pick in round 2 – No. 33 overall.

“I think we’re going to have opportunities to pick good players and put good players on our team, some guys who can make a difference, have a chance to be on this football team as we move forward,” Jackson said.

As for their opponents next season, in addition to hosting their AFC North foes Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cincinnati, Cleveland will entertain the Jaguars, Titans, Packers, NY Jets and Vikings. The game with Minnesota will be played either Oct. 20 or 27 in London.

The Browns will travel to Houston, Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit and San Diego/Los Angeles depending on how the Chargers relocation bid goes in addition to visiting the division rivals.