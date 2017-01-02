Classic Rock Almanac January 2, 2017

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-In a BBC radio interview, Elton John says he’s been helping Eminem fight drug problems for the last year and a half.

1997-Spirit guitarist Randy California drowns in the ocean off Molokai, Hawaii while saving his 12-year-old son from the same fate. He was 45.

1980-Bob Seger records “Against the Wind” at Bayshore Studios in Coconut Grove, Florida. Glenn Frey sings backup.

1971-All Things Must Pass by George Harrison hits the top of the Billboard album chart, where it remains for seven weeks.

1970-Eric Clapton begins a month’s work at The Village Recorder Studios in LA that produces such songs as “After Midnight” and “Let It Rain.”

1969-The Beatles start work on a documentary at Twickenham Studios in London. After considering filming a concert for worldwide release, the band decided to do a movie about the making of an album. Eventually completed as Let It Be, the movie exposes the rifts in the group as John Lennon insists on having Yoko Ono constantly at his side over the evident unhappiness of his bandmates.

1968-Import copies of the John Lennon and Yoko Ono album Two Virgins are seized by customs officials at Newark Airport because of the cover’s full frontal nudity. The album is finally released in a plain brown wrapper.

BIRTHDAYS

Mark Matejka – 49 years old

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist. Born 1967.

Bernard Fowler – 57 years old

Rolling Stones backing vocalist since 1989. Born 1959.

Richard Cole – 70 years old

Led Zeppelin‘s onetime tour manager co-wrote Stairway to Heaven: Led Zeppelin Uncensored, an unofficial biography that the band’s members didn’t appreciate. He’s since worked with many other artists, including Ozzy Osbourne, The Who, Eric Clapton and Black Sabbath. Born 1946.