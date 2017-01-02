Classic Rock Almanac January 2, 2017

January 2, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Bernard Fowler, classic rock almanac, john lennon, Richard Cole

ANNIVERSARIES

2010-In a BBC radio interview, Elton John says he’s been helping Eminem fight drug problems for the last year and a half.

1997-Spirit guitarist Randy California drowns in the ocean off Molokai, Hawaii while saving his 12-year-old son from the same fate. He was 45.

1980-Bob Seger records “Against the Wind” at Bayshore Studios in Coconut Grove, Florida. Glenn Frey sings backup.

1971-All Things Must Pass by George Harrison hits the top of the Billboard album chart, where it remains for seven weeks.

1970-Eric Clapton begins a month’s work at The Village Recorder Studios in LA that produces such songs as “After Midnight” and “Let It Rain.”

1969-The Beatles start work on a documentary at Twickenham Studios in London. After considering filming a concert for worldwide release, the band decided to do a movie about the making of an album. Eventually completed as Let It Be, the movie exposes the rifts in the group as John Lennon insists on having Yoko Ono constantly at his side over the evident unhappiness of his bandmates.

1968-Import copies of the John Lennon and Yoko Ono album Two Virgins are seized by customs officials at Newark Airport because of the cover’s full frontal nudity. The album is finally released in a plain brown wrapper.

BIRTHDAYS

Mark Matejka – 49 years old
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist. Born 1967.

Bernard Fowler – 57 years old
Rolling Stones backing vocalist since 1989. Born 1959.

Richard Cole – 70 years old
Led Zeppelin‘s onetime tour manager co-wrote Stairway to Heaven: Led Zeppelin Uncensored, an unofficial biography that the band’s members didn’t appreciate. He’s since worked with many other artists, including Ozzy Osbourne, The Who, Eric Clapton and Black Sabbath. Born 1946.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2017
December 31, 2016
Get The App

Listen Live