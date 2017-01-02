I Wish You Enough in 2017

January 2, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: "I wish you enough", new year's resolutions

Happy New Year!

Tonight’s the big night, to say goodbye to the old and start with a fresh slate tomorrow morning.  Looking at everyone’s resolutions and lists, and trying to come up with a few “guidelines” for the new year for me.

I don’t know why the line “I wish you enough” popped into my head, but I Googled it and came up with a lovely story/verses about a mother wishing her daughter enough, before she began a trip. I like the concept.  It’s simple, and easy, and helps reset out perspective.  What’s wrong with just enough?

It sounds like an easy concept, but I bet it’s going to be a bit difficult at the start.  Why don’t I have this?  Why did she get that, but not me? Why wasn’t I picked?  And the questions continue, until you realize what you do have.  Maybe something that you don’t realize you have, or what it means to you until you don’t have it anymore.  And not just the big stuff, the things we really take for granted–health, friendship, humor, a mother.

I’m going to take a bit of the pressure off myself this year, I just want to make sure I have enough, and the rest of the stuff, it will sort itself.

Happy New Year!

