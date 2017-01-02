Jimmy Haslam Takes Responsibility For Browns Failure, Won’t Make Major Changes

As Jimmy Haslam walked out of the Browns locker room at Heinz Field Sunday to speak with reporters, he had no one to blame but himself.

After the Browns completed the worst year in the 67-season history of the franchise by finishing 1-15 following a 27-24 overtime loss to the Steelers, Haslam took responsibility for the many failures that have followed since he and his wife Dee purchased the team for nearly $1 billion in 2012.

“Clearly not an acceptable year,” Haslam said. “Really since we bought the team, just totally unacceptable performance, which as ownership we’ll take the entire blame for. Very disappointing all around. This year’s been disappointing but so are the other years.”

Since the Haslams assumed control of the franchise on Oct. 25, 2012 the Browns have gone 19-54 but to be fair to the Haslams, who fired the Mike Holmgren, Tom Heckert and Pat Shurmur less than 10 weeks after taking over and replaced them with Joe Banner, Michael Lombardi and Rob Chudzinski in 2013, the franchise is 15-49 over the last 4 full seasons.

They have now lost 33 of 37 since that promising 7-4 start to the 2014 season that saw it all come unglued over the final month and finish 7-9.

Even though the Browns finished 1-15 this year, Haslam made it clear there will be no pink slips handed out.

“I think we’ve learned from our previous mistakes and I think it is important to have continuity but I think until you get the right people in place, you’ve got to keep making moves,” Haslam said. “Like I said before, I think we have the right people in place. [We’re] excited about working with that group going forward and like I said at the outset: more determined to turn this around.”

The problems with the team have nothing to do with head coach Hue Jackson or the front office.

“Could not be more pleased with the job Hue and the staff are doing,” Haslam said. “You wouldn’t think this was a 1-14 team with the way this team was out there battling. Really pleased with Hue and really pleased with our personnel group. I think we have the right people in place.”

The Haslams are on their fourth group in 5 years with Paul DePodesta, Sashi Brown and Hue Jackson and they believe they finally have gotten it right.

“It took us a while to get there and I’ll take all the responsibility there as I’ve said in the past,” Haslam said. “I think this time last year we said this was going to be multi-year rebuilding. It is. Has this year been harder than we thought it would be? Yes, but I promise you this, we will work hard.

“I think we’ve got the right people in place and there’s really three keys going forward. It’s not that complicated. We gotta execute and the three things we have to execute are this: No. 1 we gotta resign our key players, No. 2 we’ve got to be appropriately aggressive in free agency and No. 3 we’ve gotta have a great draft.”

Therein lies the Browns’ problem.

They don’t draft well and Haslam knows it.

“The reason we’re 1-15 or 3-13, whatever we’ve been the last couple of years is because the Cleveland Browns, including on our watch, have not made good decisions in the draft,” Haslam said. “It’s real simple. It’s not complicated. We’ve not made good decisions and we need to reverse that and reverse that this year and we’ve got a great opportunity.”

On Sunday the Browns secured the No. 1 overall pick for the third time since the team returned in 1999 and it is the fourth top-10 pick in 5 years under their watch.

“It’s a privilege to own an NFL team and I think Dee puts it really well: we really view ourselves as stewards for our great fans and we need to be a heck of a lot better stewards than we have been,” Haslam said. “Has it been harder than we thought? Absolutely. But we’re going to do this, and our fans, I don’t know how many people we had last week, what 30,000 but the enthusiasm and the loyalty and support of our fans is tremendous and they deserve better than what we’ve given them and we’re going to get it right.”